Nelson takes third at state
Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson earned third place at the WIAA Division 1 State Boys’ Tennis Tournament in 2022. The Warriors will look to replace Nelson and three other graduated letterwinners in 2023.

 By Calahan Steed

Will there be a changing of the guard in Badger East Conference boys’ tennis in 2023? Not if Waunakee has anything to say about it.

To win another conference championship in 2023, the Warriors will rely on the grit and fighting spirit of a handful of up-and-coming players.