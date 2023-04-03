Will there be a changing of the guard in Badger East Conference boys’ tennis in 2023? Not if Waunakee has anything to say about it.
To win another conference championship in 2023, the Warriors will rely on the grit and fighting spirit of a handful of up-and-coming players.
“We have great attitudes and always work hard during match play,” said Chris Nuenthel, now in his 10th year as Waunakee’s head coach. “That’s what will help during the season is grinding and problem solving through tough competition to do the best we can. Some players from other schools just worry about winning and losing so much they get frustrated too quickly and are not willing to work as hard as us to get the win. We’ll use that to our advantage as much as we can.”
Like many teams in the Badger East, the Warriors are looking to reload. The biggest loss is No. 1 player Tyler Nelson, who had the best season of any boys’ tennis player in Waunakee history last year. Nelson ended his high school career by taking third at state in 2022. He’s not the only strong player gone from the Badger East.
“In the last season of the Badger East I know a lot of good players graduated last season so this might be the year any team can make their run,” said Nuenthel. “Watertown was very senior heavy last year so it’s hard to say what they have coming up to replace those players lost.
Nuenthel feels the Warriors have enough talent to take the Badger East crown again, but they could be in for a dogfight.
“I think our team will continue to make Waunakee proud and be near the top of the conference,” said Nuenthel. “Replacing four seniors, of which all were four-year letterwinners – is tough to do, especially when two of them were 1 and 2 singles because those players face the top players from other schools.”
Nevertheless, it’s tough to bet against the Warriors.
“I think in the Badger East we’ll be the favorite since we have never lost the Badger East title (even though it’s only been around for two years),” said Nuenthel. “I think Monona Grove will be in the running and depending how Watertown reloads their missing seniors they could be the darkhorse. The Badger West, I would probably say Oregon is the favorite since their only conference loss last year was to Waunakee.”
According to Nuenthel, it appears that junior Levi Christian will take over at No. 1 singles, with sophomore Noah Sell nipping at his heels.
“Levi played 3 singles last year and Noah played 3 doubles,” said Nuenthel. “Both have looked good the first week of practice, so I’ll be excited to see the seasons they put together.”
The Warriors look like they’re set at No. 1 doubles.
“Also looking good is our 1 doubles team of junior Jaxon Wipperfurth and junior George Zimbric,” said Nuenthel. “Last year they played 1 doubles and saw a lot of good teams and played them tough. I’m excited to see those close matches this year go our way.”
Other spots in the lineup are up for grabs.
“We have a lot of players from last year moving up to higher positions they are not used to playing,’ said Nuenthel. “Inexperience and match play will be a weakness but by conference tournament time I hope we are ready to play our best tennis.”
If the weather cooperates, the Warriors will open the season on Tuesday at Portage.