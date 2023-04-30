The grade for last week’s Waunakee boys’ tennis play was an A, even with an incomplete for one dual match.
Facing Milton on Tuesday, April 25, the Warriors left the home of the Red Hawks with a 7-0 Badger East dual victory, where the spotlight was on the top two doubles matches.
“I knew this match would test our doubles since last year's Badger East Nos. 1 and 2 doubles were returning from Milton,” said Chris Nuenthel, head coach for Waunakee. “I was impressed with the play from all of our players to go into Milton and come out winning every single court. The boys really wanted this one, and Milton is a good team that almost beat MG, which is in first place in our conference.”
At No. 1 doubles, Waunakee’s George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth defeated Logan Eithun and Zach Obershaw 6-4, 6-3, while teammates Aiden Schmalz and Xander Priest downed Thomas Roddy and Alexs Kablar 6-4, 6-4.
Charlie and Louis Zimbric outlasted Alex Evans and Colton Conway 7-5, 6-7 (2), 10-8 at No. 3 doubles for the Warriors.
Waunakee singles players Levi Christian, Noah Sell, Owen Manley and Copeland Leitz all won in straight sets.
Two days later, the Warriors traveled to rival DeForest and escaped with a win, with the only losses coming at Nos. 1 and 2 singles. Manley and Leitz evened the score in singles play with wins in straight sets.
Waunakee’s three doubles teams all won in straight sets, dropping only four total games.
“This match was good to get a 5-2 from as DeForest is good at singles, and we were in position to steal all of those from them,” said Nuenthel. “Levi to me was the better player at 1 singles. It's just unfortunate he lost a first and third set tiebreaker. Noah at No. 2 was also up 5-4 in the second set but couldn't close out to force a third set tiebreaker. Owen and Copeland played very steady, and I was happy with those results, as well as our doubles teams.”
The Warriors hosted a five-team invitational on Saturday that was interrupted by rain. They opened with a dual against Sauk Prairie, winning 7-0. All three doubles teams won 6-0, 6-0 for Waunakee, while Christian, Sell and Leitz won in straight sets in singles.
Manley also won at No. 3 singles, squeezing past Sebastian Gavol 6-1, 5-7, 11-9.
“Very solid performance from our doubles team not losing a game between all three courts,” said Nuenthel. “The singles played well, too, and the best match was at 3 singles with Owen playing fellow freshman that went 11-9 in the third set.”
The match against Tomah was unfinished, with the Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches for Christian and Sell called because of the wet weather.
“This was a good matchup, but the rain made sure we didn't finish the dual,” said Nuenthel. “We did complete all the doubles in which we played well and didn't lose a set,” said Nuenthel. “Owen and Copeland fought hard and lost two close matches. Noah at 2 singles was up 7-5, 2-3 when we had to cancel their match, and Levi was dead even in his match losing the first set 4-6, winning the second 6-2, and the tiebreaker was at 3-3. It was a good match, and this should give Levi confidence in how he adjusted and came back to win that second set. The way he was playing I'd put money on him to win that match.”
Waunakee has home dual matches coming up on Monday and Tuesday with Stoughton and Watertown, respectively.