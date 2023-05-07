Levi Christian ran into some trouble.
He rallied, though, finishing off a comeback win at No. 1 singles over Stoughton’s Nathan Eppler in the match of the week for the Waunakee boys’ tennis team.
Christian led the Warriors to a 7-0 win at home over Stoughton on Thursday, May 4.
“Everyone played very well versus Stoughton, and the best match was Levi at 1 singles,” said Chris Nuenthel, head coach for Waunakee. “He got down 1-4 in the first set and then rattled off five straight games to win the set, and then in the second set he was down 2-3 and rattled off four straight to end the match. Everyone else played very smart and steady, and our doubles were very aggressive and overpowered their Stoughton opponents.”
Noah Sell cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Isaac Ringen at No. 2 singles, while Owen Manley rolled over Gabe Horton 6-0, 6-2 in No. 3 singles play and Copeland Leitz blanked Logan Yahn 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
Waunakee’s doubles tandems of George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth, Aiden Schmalz and Xander Priest and Charlie Zimbric and Louis Zimbric all won in straight sets, dropping only three games between them.
Waunakee 6, Watertown 1
On a blustery Tuesday, May 2, the Warriors battled the conditions and the Goslings, pulling out a home dual victory.
“Watertown was a crazy windy day on the courts, but we adjusted well and everyone played smart,” said Nuenthel. “Our doubles team did the correct strategy and got to the net as fast as possible since the wind was a huge factor.”
George Zimbric and Wipperfurth won 6-1, 6-4 over Gavin Schlender and Kieran McCarthy at No. 1 doubles, with Schmalz and Priest winning 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Charlie Zimbric and Louis Zimbric taking a 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles. Christian, Sell and Leitz all won in straight sets in singles play, as Owen Manley battled but eventually lost 3-6 6-1, 10-6 at No. 3 singles to James Walker.
“Our singles played well, too, and the toughest match was Owen at 3 singles,” said Nuenthel. “After winning the first set 6-3 he was just trying to be cautious and keep the ball in play, and his opponent decided to be more aggressive, and he actually came to the net and was good at it. Hopefully, that's a rematch we'll see in about two weeks at the conference tournament.”
