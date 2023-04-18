Squeezing in six dual matches in six days, the Waunakee boys’ tennis team is off to a 4-2 start in 2023.

A 7-0 blanking of Portage on Monday, April 10, kicked off the season, as Levi Christian pulled off a big win at No. 1 singles, defeating Owen Benck 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-7.