Squeezing in six dual matches in six days, the Waunakee boys’ tennis team is off to a 4-2 start in 2023.
A 7-0 blanking of Portage on Monday, April 10, kicked off the season, as Levi Christian pulled off a big win at No. 1 singles, defeating Owen Benck 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-7.
“Levi playing 1 singles this year will be playing the best player from each school, and Portage had a very nice player in which Levi was able to beat in 3 sets,” said Chris Nuenthel, head coach for Waunakee.
At Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, Noah Sell and Owen Manley won 6-0, 6-0, as Mauro Gonzalez won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth dropped just one game in winning in straight sets at No. 1 doubles, while Aiden Schmalz and Xander Priest won 6-0, 6-0. Charlies Zimbric and Louis Zimbric scored a 6-3, 6-1 decision at No. 3 doubles.
“This was a good warmup within the Badger Conference to get our young squad some playing experience before getting into the normal conference play and weekend tournament,” said Nuenthel.
Evne more impressive was Waunakee’s 6-1 victory over Edgewood on Tuesday, April 11, as Sell, Manley and Andrew Meintjes all won their singles matches, with Manley and Meintjes dropping only two games between them.
Sell battled to a 7-5, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles, while Christian lost 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
“I was very happy with our singles play against Edgewood as 2, 3, and 4 singles didn't drop a set,” said Nuenthel. “Levi had a very tough match at 1 singles but played well and kept it close.”
The doubles matches all came down the wire.
“The exciting part of the meet was all three doubles courts, as each played some form of a tie-breaker, and we won all of them,” said Nuenthel.
George Zimbric and Wipperfurth pulled out a 1-6, 6-3, 12-10 win over Joe Powless and Mason Robinson at No. 1 doubles, with Schmalz and Priest earning a hard-fought 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 decision at No. 2 doubles. In the No. 3 doubles match, Charle and Louis Zimbric won in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 (5).
Against Monona Grove on Thursday, Waunakee swept all three doubles matches, but the Silver Eagles did likewise in singles play to edge the Warriors 4-3 in a key Badger East Conference tilt.
All three Warrior doubles teams won in straight sets, with Charlie and Louis Zimbric emerging with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory.
“Doubles played very well and took care of business against Monona Grove, and singles was looking good initially but then Monona Grove's strategy to hit high balls and make us earn each point didn't go well for us,” said Nuenthel. “Since we swept doubles we only needed one singles court to clinch the dual but we lost three-set tiebreakers at 2, 3, and 4 singles.”
On Saturday, Waunakee competed in the Madison East Quadrangular, going 2-1.
They started out by rolling past Milwaukee Reagan 6-1, as Christian, Manley and Copeland Leitz all won in singles play for the Warriors, and all three doubles teams won in straight sets, dropping only three games between them. The only loss for Waunakee came in a three-set tiebreaker at No. 2 singles.
“Everyone played well and our only loss was Noah at 2 singles,” said Nuenthel. “This was a learning experience as he was up 6-2, 5-2 only needing one more game to finish the match and the other kid just kept getting the extra ball back to make Noah earn it.”
The Warriors then crushed Madison East 7-0, as all four singles players won in straight sets, as did all three doubles tandems.
It was a different story against Verona, as the Wildcats won 6-1. Wipperfurth and George Zimbric came away with the only win, downing Josh Bradley and Riley Sass 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5 at No. 1 doubles.
“Verona's top three singles are very good,” said Nuenthel. “Copeland at 4 singles had a very fun and close match as he did have a match point at 9-8 in the third set, but then lost three points in a row for the match. No. 3 doubles came out aggressive exactly like we talked about but they just lost a close match in a third-set tiebreaker as well. No. 2 doubles got down early in the first set and got back to 4-5 but then lost the next game, and the second set dropped their energy and Verona took advantage of that. No. 1 doubles played very well and beat a good Verona 1 doubles team that got to state last year and won a round at state. That was a big win for George and Jaxon. We do see Verona again this coming Friday so our goal is to do better in each flight.”