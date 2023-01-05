The Cap City Cougars girls hockey co-op had to endure some tough sledding in the month of December. The Cougars entered the final month of 2022 with one win in five tries. They would lose eight of their next nine to land at a 2-12 record entering the new year.
To their credit, the Cougars are typically very competitive. In Cap City’s six contests leading up to last week’s Culvers Cup, only one was decided by more than two goals.
December started with a 3-1 loss to the Badger Conference’s current top team, the Madison Metro Lynx. It was a stellar game from the Cougars, who managed to keep the game deadlocked at 0-0 through two periods.
Perhaps even more impressively, Cap City took the lead with a quick goal to start the third period from the stick of junior Brooke Ayres, assisted by sophomore Teegan Davis and freshman Lily Wagner. This is still the only goal that’s been scored on the Metro Lynx in conference play. Madison would storm back for an eventual win, but the Cougars made their mark.
The tight contest was followed by offensive crickets from Cap City in its two following games. The Cougars were shut out 2-0 on Monday, Dec. 5 against the Badger Lightning and 6-0 on Saturday, Dec. 10 against Coulee Region.
There was a marked improvement in performance in the following three games. It started off with another tight loss, this time 2-1 against conference foe Rock County on Monday, Dec. 12. The Fury took a 1-0 lead in the first period and doubled it in the third thanks to power play goals. Wagner would bury a goal late for Cap City, assisted by Ayres, but no comeback was in store as time ran out. That late spark of offense would lead to success in the following game.
Two days later on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Cougars picked up their second win of the season with a 2-0 shutout of the Lakeshore Lightning. The Cougars got off to a great start as sophomore Simone Dunai took an assist from senior Marli Davenport and buried the go-ahead goal midway through the first period.
Cap City was able to ride that lead the entire game. Senior goalkeeper Izzy Hahn pitcher her second shutout of the season, making a jaw-dropping 50 saves in the process. Senior GeorgiaRae Samuelson would score a late goal on an empty net to solidify the Cougars’ victory.
The win translated into some positive momentum on a road trip to the Bay Area Ice Bears on Friday, Dec. 16. The Cougars again set the pace as Davenport scored the game’s opening goal four minutes in thanks to assists from Samuelson and sophomore Olivia Dull.
Unfortunately for Cap City, the offense stopped there. The Cougars couldn’t find any more offense as the Ice Bears tied the game two minutes later and netted a power play goal late in the third period to escape with a 2-1 victory.
This all set the stage for one of the state’s premier girls hockey tournaments, the three-day Culvers Cup hosted at the Hartmeyer Ice Arena. The tournament lasted from Wednesday, Dec. 28 to Friday, Dec. 30.
The Cougars started the tournament by facing off against eventual champion Superior. The Spartans rolled to a 6-0 victory. The next day, Cap City bounced back with a strong fight against the Lakeshore Lightning.
This was the team Cap City had beaten just two weeks prior. The Lightning had learned from that previous matchup as they got revenge in a 4-2 win. Yet again, the Cougars struck first as Dull took an assist from Samuelson to net a goal midway through the first period.
Lakeshore wouldn’t back down as it scored three straight goals in the middle of the second period to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Undeterred, Cap City had an answer as Dull netted her second goal of the game near the end of the period the narrow the deficit to 3-2. A comeback wasn’t meant to be as Lakeshore’s defense held and the offense added a security goal late in the third to hold on, 4-2.
The tournament would close with another familiar team in the Brookfield Glaciers. They, too, were one of the two teams Cap City had defeated this season. They, too, would get revenge.
It was a defensive struggle throughout. Brookfield was able to emerge victorious thanks to a goal midway through the second period in an eventual 1-0 win. Hahn deserves credit for her work in goal once again, saving 29 of the 30 shots fired her way for a 97% save percentage.
When the dust had settled on a tumultuous December, Cap City emerged with a 2-12-0 overall record and a 0-3-0 mark in Badger Conference play. The new year will bring a steady diet of conference competition as only one of Cap City’s remaining 10 games are non-conference.
Next up, the Cougars will enjoy two straight home games at The Ice Pond at Waunakee. They’ll host the Stoughton Icebergs on Saturday, Jan. 7 and the Madison Metro Lynx on Monday, Jan. 9.
Badger Conference girls hockey standings as of 1/5