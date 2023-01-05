The Cap City Cougars girls hockey co-op had to endure some tough sledding in the month of December. The Cougars entered the final month of 2022 with one win in five tries. They would lose eight of their next nine to land at a 2-12 record entering the new year.

To their credit, the Cougars are typically very competitive. In Cap City’s six contests leading up to last week’s Culvers Cup, only one was decided by more than two goals.

Badger Conference girls hockey standings as of 1/5

TEAM PTS GP W L T OVERALL
Metro Lynx 10 5 5 0 0 8-3-0
Rock County 8 5 4 1 0 5-7-0
Badger Lighting 6 6 3 3 0 6-5-0
Viroqua 4 3 2 1 0 3-3-0
Stoughton 2 5 1 4 0 3-9-0
Beaver Dam 0 3 0 3 0 0-4-0
Cap City 0 3 0 3 0 2-12-0

