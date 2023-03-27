A new athletic director has been hired for the Waunakee Community School District.
Nick Conrad will assume the role on July 1, after being named the new athletic director. He is currently an assistant athletic director for the Cudahy School District, having worked in a variety of roles there since 2012.
Conrad has been a high school social studies teacher, head basketball coach and an assistant football coach. As Cudahy’s assistant athletic director, Conrad has performed most of the day-to-day operations of athletics and covered all events in the district, according to a press release from the Waunakee district.
A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Conrad acquired a teaching license at Concordia University in Mequon. In 2019, he earned his administration license from Cardinal Stritch and is currently pursuing his certification as a certified athletic administrator through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administration Association.
According to the Waunakee district, Conrad’s organizational skills, commitment to students, staff, and families, and enthusiasm for the role impactful athletic opportunities can have for our students is going to be an asset to our school and Waunakee community.
Brian Grabarski, director of human resources, noted that the interview committees and references highlighted his ability to communicate clearly, share examples of getting important projects completed and involve all shareholders in the process.
Conrad added, “I am looking forward to working with the coaches, families, and students at Waunakee as well as getting accustomed to all of the teams/activities. It's clear that Waunakee values the role that athletics and activities play in the educational development of students and has shown that through the investments in facilities. That is something that is very exciting to be a part of.”