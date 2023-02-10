Blades Bait and Tackle

Lacy and Paul Bloedorn at the helm of Blades Bait and Tackle.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

This week's column is about a very progressive and hard-working couple that over the last three years has created Blades Baits and Tackle out of Kipling/Gladstone, Michigan, on Little Bay de Noc. As you are about to find out, Paul and Lacy Bloedorn, formally of New Glarus, are about as busy as two people can be and also quite successful.