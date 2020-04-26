Sixteen senior girls and 16 senior boys from Waunakee to Washburn have been selected as finalists to receive the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (WIAA) prestigious 2020 WIAA Statewide Scholar Athlete Award underwritten by Marshfield Children’s Hospital. More than 1,100 Scholar Athlete finalists have been recognized since the program began in 1984.
Receiving the award from Waunakee is Anne Dotzler. Dotzler has received eight varsity letters in cross country, basketball and soccer, along with all-conference first-team honors in cross country one year. She was also the team MVP in basketball one year.
To determine the top 32 finalists, four boys and four girls were selected (based on both athletic and academic achievement) from each of four WIAA divisions.
“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, Assistant Director of the WIAA. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94. All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 313 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school. That’s an average of 10 letters per athlete.”
The 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalists will be recognized in a video to be posted May 15 on the WIAA website (www.wiaawi.org) and broadcast statewide by Fox Sports on several dates to be announced. The video includes a special message from Alec Ingold, Las Vegas Raiders full back and former member of the Wisconsin Badger football team. Ingold, who graduated from Bayport High School in Green Bay, was named a WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalist in 2015. Each 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalist will receive a medallion, a certificate, and a special plaque for display in their school’s trophy case.
Student athletes nominated for the award by their high school athletic directors, but not selected as one of the 32 statewide finalists, will be recognized locally by the school administration.
