Jacob Mouille, a graduate of Waunakee Community High School and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men's soccer team, is one of 372 Warhawk student-athletes who were named to the 2020-21 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
Mouille, a freshman at UW-Whitewater in 2021, is majoring in marketing.
The Warhawks' 12 women's teams had 183 honorees, while 189 student-athletes from the 10 men's teams garnered Scholastic Honor Roll accolades. The Honor Roll is part of the "WIAC Scholar-Athlete Recognition Program".
In addition to the 372 individual awards, UW-Whitewater was named an All-Academic institution as student-athletes earned a GPA equal to, or greater than, the collective GPA of the overall student body.
To be eligible for the list, student-athletes must have carried a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. More than 50 percent of the WIAC's student-athletes achieved Honor Roll status.