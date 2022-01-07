Waunakee Prep Sports Schedule Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Jan 7, 2022 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jan. 8Boys basketball, Swingfam Showcase, Waunakee, TBD.Boys hockey, Vs. Janesville Parker, 2:30 p.mGirls basketball at New Berlin West.Jan. 11Boys basketball at DeForest, 7:30 p.m.Skiing at MadisonGirls basketball vs. Middleton, 7:30 p.mGirls Hockey at Baraboo, 5 p.m.Boys Hockey vs. Vs. DeForest, 7:15 p.m.Jan. 13Boys Basketball at Milton, 7:30 p.m.Girls hockey at Beloit, 8 p.m.Wrestling at DeForest, 7 p.m.Jan. 14Girls Basketball, Badger Challenge at Monroe, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Masking opponents speak out against Dane County's emergency public health order Waunakee educator involved in development of new PBS Wisconsin Education resource Students return to the classroom amid record surge in COVID activity From Cub Scouts to Eagle Scouts: Waunakee area seniors earn highest rank DNR to expand state habitat area thanks to private land donation Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!