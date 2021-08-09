The Waunakee Athletics Department is encouraging all spectators to purchase tickets and passes in advance using our ticketing website: gofan.co.
For the 2021-22 school year, home events will only have one cash line available. All additional ticket lines will be reserved for individuals with passes or pre-paid tickets only.
Event tickets, 10-packs, and passes are now available for purchase on the GoFan site. Purchases are immediately available on your smartphone. Senior Citizen passes are available and free of charge. Please stop in the High School Activities Office to pick up a senior citizen pass.
If you have any questions, contact Aaron May, Activities Director, at Waunakee Community High School. There is also more information on the High School Co-curriculars website.