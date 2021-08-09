Every August brings the excitement of a new season of high school athletics. This year even more so after all of the chaos of last school year many students, and adults, are ready to get back to supporting their high school teams. The Badger Conference is asking for your assistance in providing positive sportsmanship at our events.
The involvement of our students in athletics and activities contributes to the development of their value system. Trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, fairness, and respect are lifetime values that are taught through educationally-based activities and are fundamental principles of good character. With these principles, the spirit of competition thrives, fueled by honest rivalry, courteous relations, and grateful acceptance of the results.
The Badger Conference has made a commitment to promote good sportsmanship by student-athletes, coaches, and spectators at all athletic events. Profanity, degrading remarks, and intimidating actions directed at officials or competitors will not be tolerated and are grounds for removal from the event site.
The score from any contest is generally forgotten over time, but the actions of players, coaches, and spectators are remembered. The next time you attend a high school event, please remember to sport a winning attitude and support our athletes, coaches, game officials and event workers.