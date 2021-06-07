The Waunakee Lions Club will organize the 25th (Almost) Annual Wauna Spike, a co-ed 6-person grass volleyball tournament. Over 400 players and as many as 69 teams participated in past years'. Last year’s event was postponed due to COVID-19, but organizers hope that this year’s event will bring back both the fun and excitement of past years. The tournament has had over 1,200 teams with over 7,500 players participating over the past quarter century.
This year’s tournament will be held Saturday, July 24, at the Ripp Park soccer fields. People of all ages are eligible to participate. Pool competition begins at 8:30 a.m. and will run until roughly 1 p.m. Playoffs are expected to conclude around 5 p.m.
Play will occur in three divisions. For those seeking competition, a Power Division will be created which will involve individuals with strong volleyball skills. An Intermediate Division will be established for people with a strong heart for volleyball, but with less skill. A Recreation Division will be created for those seeking fun participation. Underhand serves will be required for the Recreation Division.
Teams will be required to field 3 men and 3 women for tournament play. Team entries cost $90 each, and can consist of as many 8 players with no additional fee. Each team will be guaranteed 8 games prior to the beginning of playoffs. Teams making the playoffs will then participate in a single elimination playoff format. Modified WIAA rules will be used. All teams will be required to officiate. Cash prizes will be available to the top 4 teams of the Power & Intermediate Divisions assuming each of the 20 team divisions are full. Recreation will have fun prizes specifically picked for them.
Entry forms can be obtained at the web site “Waunafest.com.” If you have questions, contact Lion Kerry Cartier at (608) 338-8266 or Lion Randy Dahmen at (608) 849-9595. Completed entries, with team fees, must be delivered by July 13. All completed entries will be entered into the tournament on a first come basis. No refunds will be made after July 13.