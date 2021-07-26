The 25th (almost) annual Wauna Spike Coed Six’s Grass Volleyball Tournament was held during WaunaFest weekend at Ripp Park. A total of 32 teams participated in this year’s tournament which was once again sponsored by the Waunakee Lions Club.
With a year off due to COVID, participation in this year’s tournament was a wild card for organizers. Add in the excessive heat and humidity for the weekend, and the real die hard players of the game showed their colors. Players throughout the day exuded excitement in participating this year’s tournament as a means of “getting out.”
The annual tournament ritual started at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, but many teams arrived as early as 7:30 a.m. in order to get a good tent site to headquarter out of during the day.
Many teams stayed in their tents and under trees to avoid the heat of the sun when not playing. It was noted that one of the teams brought a 4-foot diameter barn fan into their tent. The fan was powered by a small gasoline generator. It was certainly one of the most unique and most effective means of cooling found in the park area.
The tournament had roughly 200 participants, with teams originating as far away as Poynette, Belleville and McFarland.
Because of the number of team entries submitted for this year’s tournament, two divisions consisting of intermediate teams were created. Intermediate 1 consisted of 16 teams, while Intermediate 2 consisted of 6 teams each. The Recreation included another 10 teams.
Eight portable volleyball nets were set-up by Waunakee Lion Members on the grass soccer fields. As many as 16 co-ed teams consisting of nearly 100 players could be seen serving, bumping, setting and spiking at the any one time throughout the day.
The day started with various pools of round robin competition to determine which teams from each of the pools would move on to the single elimination portion of the tournament.
After round robin play, the single elimination portion of the tournament then began for both Intermediate Divisions, as well as the Recreation Division in order to determine final standings.
“MMM… Beer” from Waunakee, led by Jeff Ellickson, was able to capture the Intermediate 1 Division Championship. “Notorious Dig”, also from Waunakee, led by Jordan Statz took the Intermediate 2 Championship. The Recreation Division Champion was “Sloppy Sets” led by Megan Krapf from Waunakee.
The longevity of the tournament has made for some interesting trivia, noted Randy Dahmen, Tournament Director. During the tournament’s 25-year history, there have been 1,265 teams and over 7,600 players who have participated in the annual competition.
Twelve participating teams originated from Dane, Westport and Waunakee.
Wauna Spike Volleyball Tournament Results
Intermediate 1 Division
1st Place MMM…Beer – Waunakee
2nd Place Sweet & Sauer – Sun Prairie
3rd Place Dirty Half Dozen – Belleville
4th Place Charlie’s Butt - Fitchburg
Intermediate 2 Division
1st Place Notorious Dig - Waunakee
2nd Place MacMam – McFarland
Recreation Division
1st Place Sloppy Sets - Waunakee
2nd Place Dat Ace Doe – Waunakee