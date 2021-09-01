UW-Whitewater has announced that Jacob Mouille, a Waunakee High School graduate, will compete in the Warhawks soccer team this season. A freshman at UW-Whitewater, Mouille is majoring in marketing.
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men's soccer team looks to take advantage of a strong core of returners and a talented group of newcomers to achieve success as the team returns to the field for the first time since November 2019 this week.
The Warhawks won the American Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA) championship and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2019. UW-W posted a 15-5-2 record, the program's highest win total since the 2007 season. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UW-Whitewater is now an affiliate member of the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C), and has been picked to finish fourth in the conference by the league's coaches.
The Warhawks play three of their first four matches on the road, visiting Edgewood this Wednesday and Alma (Mich.) this Saturday before hosting Monmouth (Ill.) Sunday for their home opener at Fiskum Field.
UW-W alternates home and away contests over the next 10 days, visiting Millikin (Ill.) on Sept. 8 and Luther (Iowa) on Sept. 15. The team hosts St. John's (Minn.) on Sept. 11 and Wartburg (Iowa) on Sept. 18.
The Warhawks then hit the road for four straight, facing Carroll on Sept. 19, Loras (Iowa) on Sept. 22, Washington-St. Louis on Sept. 24 and St. Norbert on Sept. 26.
Following a rematch at home against Loras, UW-Whitewater visits Wisconsin Lutheran on Oct. 1, Viterbo on Oct. 9, Macalester (Minn.) on Oct. 10, UW-Eau Claire on Oct. 16 and Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.) on Oct. 17.
UW-W hosts its next two against Augsburg (Minn.) on Oct. 22 and Augustana (Ill.) on Oct. 23 before wrapping up the regular season Oct. 27 at UW-Platteville for the annual Shaymus Guinn Cup match.
The C2C Championship is slated for Nov. 4-6 at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va. The NCAA Tournament begins Nov. 12-14 with regionals, continues Nov. 19-20 with sectionals and concludes Dec. 3-4 with the national semifinals and championship match in Greensboro, N.C.
Head coach Tony Guinn enters his 10th year at the helm of the program. He has accumulated more than 100 career wins and has led the Warhawks to four NCAA Tournament appearances.
Guinn's veteran core includes returners at all positions.
Goalkeeper Jake King (McHenry, Ill./McHenry West) anchors the defense. He was named ACAA Goalkeeper of the Year and first team All-ACAA in 2019 after posting a 14-5-2 record with seven shutouts and a .835 save percentage. Duncan Morgan (Oregon, Wis./Oregon) also returns at keeper after appearing in five matches, including one as a starter, in 2019.
Mariano Carini (Whitefish Bay, Wis./Whitefish Bay), Evan Donini (Waukesha, Wis./Waukesha West), Jake Farley (Plainfield, Ill./Plainfield North) and Andres Villarreal (Racine, Wis./St. Catherine's) highlight an experienced core of defenders. Carini and Farley were named first team All-ACAA in 2019, while Villarreal tied for first on the team with five assists. Donini garnered second team all-conference and ACAA Championship All-Tournament Team accolades.
Steven Wright (Prior Lake, Minn./Prior Lake) returns to the midfield. A 2019 first team All-ACAA selection, Wright collected three goals and three assists and has appeared in 55 matches for his career.
Up top, UW-Whitewater returns forwards Jalen Holley (Milwaukee, Wis./Wauwatosa East), Joey Pumo (Waukesha, Wis./Waukesha North) and Matthew Waters (Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard South). Holley registered four goals and two assists in 2019, while Pumo earned second team All-ACAA honors following a three-goal, two-assist performance that season. Waters generated one goal and one assist during his first year with the program in 2019.
Midfielders Alec Sykes (Milwaukee, Wis./West Allis Hale), Will Hamilton (Lake Geneva, Wis./Badger) and defender Ethan Bergen (Watertown, Wis./Watertown) look to make an impact after transferring to UW-Whitewater. All three trained with the team during the 2020-21 year.
Midfielder Elliot Busch (Cedarburg, Wis./Cedarburg), midfielder Nolan Ehlers (Grayslake, Ill./Warren Township), midfielder Miles Hagen (New Lenox, Ill./Lincoln-Way West), forward Fionnbharr Hartnett (Oconomowoc, Wis./Oconomowoc), forward Tucker Jahns (Elburn, Ill./Kaneland), defender Zack Kristy (Burr Ridge, Ill./Lyons Township), defender Cam Maderski (Pewaukee, Wis./Pewaukee), midfielder Faizan Mohiuddin (South Elgin, Ill./St. Charles North), defender Will Morgan (Naperville, Ill./Central) and forward Jacob Mouille (Waunakee, Wis./Waunakee) all enter their second year with the team but hold first-year eligibility due to the canceled 2020 season.
Newcomers to the program include goalkeeper Jonathan Fenton (Menomonie, Wis./Menomonie), midfielder Sean Harris (Eagan, Minn./Eastview), midfielder Devin Howard (Dublin, Ohio/Jerome), goalkeeper Matthew Vollmer (Lake Zurich, Ill./Lake Zurich) and midfielder Alec Willett (Mercer Island, Wash./Mercer Island).