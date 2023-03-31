Hello friends,

My daughter Selina Walters is 22, a double major with a minor at UWSP and to put it simply, I do not get to see her very often. This summer, Selina will be living out of a backpack and a tent while doing research on Apache Trout in the Apache National Forest in the mountains of northern Arizona. I was pleasantly surprised when she told me that she could spend some time with me for spring break, so I came up with a simple idea to do some perch and walleye fishing while camping on the backwaters of the Mississippi River near Buffalo City.