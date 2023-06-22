Booker’s big game
Buy Now

Waunakee’s Robert Booker (9) runs after making a catch against Middleton on Friday at Warrior Stadium. His two touchdowns – the first two of his career – helped the Warriors edge the Cardinals 17-14.

 By Peter Lindblad/plindblad@hngnews.com

According to reports, Waunakee tight end Robert Booker has de-committed from the University of Wisconsin football team and committed to UCLA.

On Wednesday, Booker, a three- or four-star recruit, took to Twitter to announce his decision not to play for the Badgers.

  