Waunakee had to play without Claire Meudt (11), shown here in an earlier game this season, at the Ab Nicholas Scholarship Foundation Holiday Hoops Classic. Still, the Warriors were able to defeat Seymour and Mount Horeb to win the tournament championship.
After a big win over rival DeForest, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team came crashing back to earth in a 70-42 loss at Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The Golden Beavers, a perennial power in girls’ hoops, are 13-1 and 7-0 in Badger East play, so there’s no shame in falling on the road to Beaver Dam.
The Warriors have a chance at redemption. They host Monroe in a nonconference game on Saturday as a prelude to Tuesday’s big Badger East clash with Monona Grove, who is also 7-0 in the conference. The Silver Eagles are 11-1 overall.
A well-rounded team, Monona Grove is led by Brooklyn Tortorice and Taylor Moreau. At 6’0”, Tortorice is averaging 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, while Moreau is a 5’9” wing, who is shooting 32% from 3-point range and 10.4 points per game. Moreau leads the Silver Eagles in steals with 33, averaging 2.8 thefts per game.
Abbey Inda is a 5’9” guard for Monona Grove who does it all. Along with averaging 7.3 points per game, she’s also grabbed a team-high 72 rebounds for the Silver Eagles and is averaging a team-best 4.0 assists per game.
Tia Justice and Karsyn Nelson are also a handful. They average 7.9 and 7.8 points per game, respectively.
Aubrey Smith is another 6’0” big for Monona Grove, who averages 8.1 points per game.
Now 9-5 overall and 4-3 in Badger East play, the Warriors are led by Claire Meudt, who is scoring at a clip of 15.2 points per game and pulling down 7.5 rebounds per contest. She has a team-high 83 rebounds on the season.
Audrey Meudt is dishing out 3.6 assists and six points per game, while Emma Gilding is firing away from 3-point land, knocking down treys at a percentage of almost 35% while averaging 8.9 points per game.
Others making a big impact for Waunakee include Avery Miller, Ellen Dotzler, Lexi Fuhremann, Ayla Olsen and Katie Valk.
Game time is 7:15 p.m. in the Fieldhouse at Waunakee.