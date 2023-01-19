Waunakee drew the short straw.
Out of all the boys’ basketball teams in the Badger East Conference, it was the Warriors who were assigned to play Edgewood in the Badger Challenge on Saturday night in Mount Horeb.
The Crusaders sit stop the Badger West standings with a 5-2 league record, as Edgewood has compiled a 9-4 overall mark.
That’s the same overall record Waunakee currently sports, with the Warriors at 5-0 in Badger East play.
So, on paper, it looks to an even match-up, although Edgewood is about as hot as anybody, having won four straight games and six of their last seven contests. Most recently, the Crusaders went to Platteville and won by double digits, cruising to a 72-55 victory.
Al Deang is a multi-talented, 6’3” wing for Edgewood, who was a second team all-Badger West selection a year ago. He averaged 8.5 points per game in 2021-22. So far, in 2022-23, Deang is scoring at a 12.5 points per game clip, while also grabbing a team-high 9.5 rebounds per game.
Lucas Shulla Cose is another versatile wing for Edgewood. At 6’4”, Cose is averaging 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Meanwhile, Rex Lamb is a 6’1” guard, who averages 10.5 points per game while connecting on 33% of his 3-point attempts. Deang is also shooting 33% from beyond the arc, while dishing out a team-best 2.9 assists per contest.
As a team, the Crusaders shoot almost 44% from the floor, while knocking down just over 29% of their 3-pointers.
The Warriors are also flying high, having won seven of their last eight games. Athletic big man Keaton Frisch, a 6’7” forward, handles the ball well for Waunakee and is one of two Waunakee players averaging over 10 points a game. His length causes problems for opponents on the defensive end, as he averages about five rebounds a game.
Waunakee has good size and talent in the backcourt, with Jake Bova averaging 10.2 points game and Shea DuCharme pouring in 9.1 points per game and doling out about two assists per game.
Rugged forward Devin Johnson averaged 3.6 points per game a year ago coming off the bench for Waunakee. He’s averaging 8.8 points and four rebounds per game in 2022-23.
Game time on Saturday is 7:20 p.m.
