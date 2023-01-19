Frisch on defense
Buy Now

Keaton Frisch (2) defends against DeForest’s Brody Hartig on the fast break in the Waunakee boys’ basketball team’s win over the rival Norskies at home in the Fieldhouse.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Waunakee drew the short straw.

Out of all the boys’ basketball teams in the Badger East Conference, it was the Warriors who were assigned to play Edgewood in the Badger Challenge on Saturday night in Mount Horeb.