Meyer runs to second
Waunakee’s Morgan Meyer breaks for second base after drawing a walk during a Badger East softball game recently at Watertown.

 Photo by Kevin Wilson

They’re both sitting in the middle of the pack in the Badger East softball standings.

On Friday, DeForest and Waunakee will attempt to get their league records back to .500, as the rivals renew acquaintances. Back in early April, the Norskies edged Waunakee 9-6.