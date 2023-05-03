They’re both sitting in the middle of the pack in the Badger East softball standings.
On Friday, DeForest and Waunakee will attempt to get their league records back to .500, as the rivals renew acquaintances. Back in early April, the Norskies edged Waunakee 9-6.
After a 7-2 start to the 2023 campaign, the Norskies have cooled off, going 1-6 in their last seven games. One of the losses was a 1-0 home defeat to Watertown on Tuesday, April 25, where Trysten Schroeder went the distance with a sterling pitching performance. Lori Grundahl, head coach for DeForest, said the Norskies’ defense was the best it’s been all season.
The day before, DeForest (8-8 overall) knocked off Monona Grove 8-7 in extra innings, as Halle Melter belted four hits and Allison Parmenter and Reagan Smith had three hits apiece. Payton Steffen, also one of DeForest’s top pitchers, drove in two RBI,
Since then, it’s been a struggle, with bad weather forcing the cancelation and postponement of games with Sun Prairie East and McFarland, respectively. Sandwiched around those two games were losses of 10-2 and 7-1 to Watertown and Milton, respectively.
Interestingly, Watertown and Milton are two of three teams that are currently unbeaten in Badger East play. The other is Beaver Dam.
Waunakee was stuck in a seven-game slide, with the Warriors falling to 4-8 overall, before Tyler Davis’ team took out its frustrations on Stoughton in a 17-8 blowout win over the Vikings.
There had been encouraging signs for Waunakee, who dropped a pair of close games over league-leading Beaver Dam last week. Both were pitchers’ duels, with the first of a home-away series eventually seeing runs scored late. The game was scoreless until the fifth, when the Warriors scored three runs, with Morgan Meyer ripping a two-run double in the frame.
The Warriors lost in heartbreaking fashion, as Waunakee led 5-2 until a three-run home run tied it in the seventh inning. The Golden Beavers scored two runs in the eighth to get the win.
Two days later, Waunakee pitcher Lauryn Paul pitched a strong game, allowing only two runs on four hits. Unfortunately, the Warriors couldn’t get anything going offensively. That was the case the next day in a 4-0 loss to Brodhead.
It’ll be interesting to see if Waunakee can keep the momentum going at the plate Friday when the Warriors travel to DeForest. There are only three more games left in the regular season for Waunakee. DeForest has eight more remaining on its schedule.