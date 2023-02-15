Dotzler brings the ball up
Buy Now

Ellen Dotzler (23) brings the ball up court recently against DeForest. She’s one of the key players for the Warriors, as they look to make a long postseason run.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

It’s time for a reboot.

After losing the last three games of the regular season, the Waunakee Warriors’ girls’ basketball team is looking to go on a deep postseason run.