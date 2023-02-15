It’s time for a reboot.
After losing the last three games of the regular season, the Waunakee Warriors’ girls’ basketball team is looking to go on a deep postseason run.
The open regional play at home by hosting Madison East (8-13 overall) on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. The Purgolders are 8-10 in Bbig Eight Conference play this season, after getting roughed up by Verona 88-29 on Friday, Feb. 10.
Four players lead the way for Madison East, with 5’7” guard Kylah McCullers averaging 17.8 points and 5.3 assists per game, and 5’11” Kearra Jones scoring at a ciip of 16.7 points per game, while also hauling in 10.3 rebounds a game. Another guard, Valerie Richardson, is also averaging in double figures with 11.6 points per contest.
And don’t forget about Maya Griffin, a 5’7” shooting guard, averaging 9.8 points per game.
The Purgolders are scoring 55.4 points per game, hitting a season-high of 81 points in a Dec. 2 win over Janesville Parker. East is also struggling, having lost five of their last six games, with home battles with Janesville Craig and Madison Memorial remaining in the regular season.
As for Waunakee, the Warriors are coming off a 54-40 loss to rival DeForest on Friday, Feb. 10, having finished the regular season 13-10 overall and 7-7 in Badger East Conference play. The Warriors averaged 52.7 points per game, shooting 28% from 3-point range. They’ve outrebounded teams 643 to 501 this season.
Claire Meudt has had a big season for the Warriors, averaging 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She also leads the team in steals with 32.
Emma Gilding is Waunakee’s best outside shooting, knocking down 3-pointers at a rate of almost 37%. She’s averaging 8.2 points per game. Ayla Olsen is hauling in 4.3 rebounds a game, while Audrey Meudt is dishing out 3.3 assists per game.
Seeded sixth, with Madison East seeded 11th, Waunakee is hoping to get past the Purgolders to face either Verona – seeded No. 3 – or Madison Memorial, seeded No. 14. Verona is 20-2 overall, led by 5’10” guard Taylor Stremlow, who is committed to playing college ball at the University of Iowa. She had NCAA Division 1 offers from a host of schools. Reagan Briggs, who has a Division II offer from Maryville University, is leading Verona in scoring at 20.7 points per game. Paige Lambe is scoring 15.3 points per game for Verona, who has won 12 straight games.
Madison Memorial is 7-15 overall and 7-11 in Big East Conference play. Memorial has lost twice to Verona this season by scores of 66-20 and 70-29.
