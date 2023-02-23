The Badger East Conference championship game will have to wait a day.
Inclement weather forced the postponement of the Waunakee boys’ basketball team’s title tilt with Stoughton, originally slated for Thursday, Feb. 23.
Now, the Warriors are scheduled to face the Vikings at home on Friday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. The game will precede the Waunakee girls’ regional hoops battle with Madison East at the Fieldhouse. That contest is due to start at 7 p.m.
When Waunakee (19-4 overall, 14-0 in the Badger East) and Stoughton (17-6 overall, 10-4 in conference play) go head-to-head for all the Badger East Conference marbles, the Warriors will look to slow down Ty Fernholz, who is averaging 20.7 points per game and shooting 45% from 3-point range, according to Wissports.net.
“They have a really good player in Fernholz,” said Dana MacKenzie, head coach for Waunakee. “The amount of 3s he’s made this year is more than any other player we’ve faced this year. He’s a good shooter, and he doesn’t need a lot of space to get his shot up.”
A 6’2” junior guard, Fernholz has an NCAA Division II scholarship offer from Michigan Tech, according to Wissports.net. He was a second team all-Badger East pick as a sophomore, after putting big numbers in 2021-22, including a scoring average of 20 points per game, to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. This season, Fernholz is dishing out 4 assists per game and grabbing 4.9 boards.
Fernholz’s backcourt running mate is 6’2” Sawyer Schipper, who is scoring 13 points per game.
Waunakee has relied on more balanced scoring, as the Warriors have won 11 games in a row, including a 69-53 victory at rival DeForest on Friday, Feb. 17.
Five players average more than 8 points per game, as 6’2” guard Jake Bova leads the way at 11.6 points per game. At 6’7”, forward Keaton Frisch is averaging 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest, while 6’2” forward Devin Johnson boasts a 10.1 points per game average.
Sharpshooter Eli Selk is pouring in 9 points per game, while guard Shea DuCharme is putting up 8.4 points per game. Recently, 6’2” Owen Elliott and 6’3” Kaden MacKenzie have made big contributions off the bench, with Elliott scoring 11 points in the DeForest win.
Waunakee and Stoughton have tangled already this season, with the Warriors holding on for a 71-67 victory. The Warriors led 41-20 at the half, but Fernholz spearheaded a second-half comeback, finishing with 30 points. Schipper had 13. That was Bova’s big game, as he scored a career-high 20 points.
After the Badger East title game, the Warriors will focus on postseason play, as they host Oconomowoc on Friday, March 3, to open regional play. Averaging 54.9 points per game, according to Wissports.net, the Racoons – out of the Classic Eight Conference – are 9-13 overall. They finished second to last in the Classic Eight with a 5-11 league record, but they have the size to give Waunakee some trouble.
Three Oconomowoc players are averaging in double figures, as 6’5” Jackson Voigt and 6’3” Gus Audley are scoring at a 10.9 points per game clip. Meanwhile, 6’3” wing Logan Arndt is a tough-minded athlete, who can score in a variety of ways. Arndt is averaging 10.5 points per game, coming off two seasons shortened by injury. Voigt is hauling in 7.2 rebounds a game.
The regional game against Oconomowoc, who finishes the regular season on Saturday at Cuba City, is slated to start at 7 p.m.