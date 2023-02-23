Up at the half
The Waunakee boys’ basketball team heads to the lockerroom at halftime of the Warriors’ recent win over DeForest. The Warriors play for the Badger East Conference championship on Friday against Stoughton and open regional play March 3 at home against Oconomowoc.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The Badger East Conference championship game will have to wait a day.

Inclement weather forced the postponement of the Waunakee boys’ basketball team’s title tilt with Stoughton, originally slated for Thursday, Feb. 23.