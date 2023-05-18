The end of the regular season is in sight.
It appears the Waunakee girls’ soccer team has wrapped up the regular-season Badger East Conference title, as the Warriors currently hold a two-game lead over second-place DeForest.
In a showdown with the Norskies on Friday, May 12, at DeForest, Waunakee emerged with one of its biggest wins of the season, cruising to a 3-1 win after moving out to a three-goal line on the strength of scores by Alyssa Thomas, Sophie Schnaubelt and Faith Ellickson. Then, the Warriors turned around in a matter of hours and beat Middleton (9-3-2 at home the next day 4-1.
A 2-0 loss at Whitefish Bay on Saturday, May 6, led to the Warriors dropping from eighth to 10th in Division 1 rankings by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association. Since then, Waunakee has won four straight matches by a combined score of 27-2. The latest romp was an 8-0 whitewashing of Fort Atkinson on Tuesday.
Scheduled to host Reedsburg on Thursday, May 18, the Warriors will finish the regular season by welcoming Kenosha Tremper on Saturday, May 20. Tremper currently holds a one-game lead over Franklin in the Southeast Conference standings, sitting at 6-0 in league contests and an 11-2-1 mark overall.
The Trojans have won four of their last five games, going 10-2 over their last 12. After losing 1-0 at Burlington on Thursday, May 11, Tremper bounced back to edge Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 3-2. Before heading to Waunakee on Saturday, the Trojans are slated to play Madison East at Breese Stevens Field on Friday.
So far, Tremper has outscored opponents 43-9, according to Wissports.net.
Waunakee’s strong defense, which has blanked nine opponents in 2023, will have its hands full with the trio of Madison Kasianowicz, Lauren Thomey and Emily Slye – Tremper’s three leading scorers. Thomey and Kasianowicz each have 10 goals this season, while Slye has collected nine.
Kasianowicz also leads Tremper in assists with seven.
Kallista Street is Tremper’s main goalkeeper, although Emily Giese has seen time in net as well.
Game time is 11 a.m. at the Warrior Pitch.
