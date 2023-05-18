Schnaubelt battles for the ball
Sophie Schnaubelt battles for the ball with a Middleton player in the Waunakee girls’ soccer team’s 4-1 win on Saturday at the Warrior Pitch.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The end of the regular season is in sight.

It appears the Waunakee girls’ soccer team has wrapped up the regular-season Badger East Conference title, as the Warriors currently hold a two-game lead over second-place DeForest.