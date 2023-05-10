One team suffered its first loss of the season. The other is coming off a 12-0 blowout victory.
On Friday, the two top teams in Badger East Conference girls’ soccer – rivals DeForest and Waunakee – will face off in a battle that could help decide the league title.
So far, in 2023, the Warriors have outscored the opposition 56-2 in Badger East competition. They are coming off an appearance in the 2022 WIAA Division 1 State Tournament and looking to get back there, with an 11-2-1 overall record and an 8-0 mark in Badger East play.
Under first-year head coach Andrew Moll, they had a seven-game winning streak snapped on Saturday by Whitefish Bay on the road. During that seven-game winning binge, the Warriors – famed for their defense – held opponents to just one goal.
Meanwhile, Waunakee’s Alyssa Thomas has been racking up the goals, pouring in four goals in a recent 7-1 win over Monona Grove and finishing with a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Baraboo. McKenna Nachreiner has also made life difficult for opposing defenses, while Sophie Schnaubelt has done a good job setting them up.
The Warriors can win in a variety of ways. Along with the recent offensive outbursts, Waunakee also edged Homestead 1-0 on a goal by Claire Jaeger. They also outscored Beaver Dam and Milton by a combined 11-0 in two recent road victories.
As for the Norskies, they lost to Sauk Prairie on Tuesday night, falling 2-0. The Eagles have made back-to-back appearances at state. Up to that point, DeForest had been undefeated. The Norskies’ overall record now sits at 12-1-3, with a 7-1 mark in Badger East play. They had won seven straight matches before a 0-0 tie with La Crosse Central on Saturday, outscoring opponents 19-2. Meta Fischer has been stout in goal, as one of the area’s best keepers.
In a somewhat sluggish performance against Reedsburg, DeForest scored both goals on set pieces off corner kicks from Karina Kuzdas. Rylan Oberg and Anya Carrillo found the back of the net.
Up front, though, it’s the combination of strikers Oberg and Payton Flowers who’ve been a handful for opponents to contend with. They scored goals in a win over Mount Horeb, where the team had better ball movement, according to Tim Esser, head coach for DeForest. He added that they had some good combinations in that game.
Oberg is a clever magician with the ball, with a nonstop motor, skills and a lot of quickness. Flowers is more physical, able to shield off defenders and get off targeted laser shots on goal. Carrillo is a factor all over the field, using her quickness, high work rate and talent to score and make pinpoint passes.