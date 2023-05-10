Faith Ellickson fights for the ball
 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

One team suffered its first loss of the season. The other is coming off a 12-0 blowout victory.

On Friday, the two top teams in Badger East Conference girls’ soccer – rivals DeForest and Waunakee – will face off in a battle that could help decide the league title.