Waunakee and DeForest are on a collision course.
The two baseball teams will take to the Warriors’ diamond on Saturday, April 22, for a doubleheader – weather permitting, of course.
So far, as of this writing, the Norskies are showing signs of improvement, sporting a 4-2 overall record in 2023 after slipping past Verona 3-2 loss at home on Saturday, April 15.
DeForest started the season on a roll offensively, scoring 24 runs in wins over Baraboo and Madison East. Stevens Point and Reedsburg pitchers shackled Norski hitters in DeForest’s two losses, as they were held to one run in both games.
Cullen Kirchberg had an outstanding outing on the mound for DeForest against Verona, pitching all seven innings and striking out five. He allowed only two runs on eight hits.
Against Madison East back on April 8, the Norskies manufactured 11 runs on only five hits, overcoming four errors in the process.
NJ Delmore, Easton Snow and Brogan Hicks, among others, have powered DeForest’s offense.
As for Waunakee, the Warriors are coming off a huge win over Arrowhead on the road on Saturday, hanging on for a 7-5 victory. Arrowhead was ranked No. 6 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 1 preseason rankings, while the Warriors sat at No. 12 in the same poll.
After starting off the 2023 campaign with two losses, the Warriors have won three straight games, with big road victories over Arrowhead and Badger West favorite Baraboo. They won all three by two runs.
Several miscues marred the win over Baraboo, but the Warriors capitalized on errors by the Thunderbirds to emerge victorious. Doubles by Andy Nordloh, Zach King and Tate Schmidt, plus some smart baserunning, helped them down Baraboo, while Nordloh homered, Oliver Lee doubled and King tripled against Arrowhead. Schmidt went deep against Portage in Waunakee’s first win of the year.
On the mound, Waunakee has gotten strong relief pitching from Jack Shepski and Jacob Furan, while Nate Bound and Oliver Lee have turned in strong starts.
The doubleheader starts at 11 a.m.
