Badger East champs!

The Waunakee baseball team poses with the Badger East Conference Championship trophy after defeating Milton on Friday, May 20. Looking to repeat, the Warriors host DeForest for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 22.

 Photo courtesy of Keegan Gering

Waunakee and DeForest are on a collision course.

The two baseball teams will take to the Warriors’ diamond on Saturday, April 22, for a doubleheader – weather permitting, of course.