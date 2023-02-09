DuCharme for the defense
Waunakee’s Shea DuCharme defends a driving opponent in a game earlier this season. DuCharme and Jake Bova form a strong backcourt for a Waunakee team that is rolling, having won 13 of their last 14 games.

With three Badger East Conference games left in the regular season, Waunakee is inching towards at least a share of the league championship.

The Warriors (10-0 in the Badger East) have a chance to take total control of the title chase on Friday when they travel to Stoughton to take on the second-place Vikings (7-3 in the Badger East). The game was supposed to be played on Thursday, but it was postponed due to inclement weather.