Watertown sophomore guard Addi Maas draws contact from Waunakee’s Audrey Meudt (2) and Gracyin Phillips (4) following a steal during second half action on Thursday at WHS. Waunakee jumped out to a 22-4 to start the game, but Watertown rallied for a 50-31 victory.
Things took a turn for the worse in the second half.
Facing intense defensive pressure, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team scored only three points after halftime in a 50-31 loss at Watertown on Thursday, Feb. 2, after racing out to a big lead after the tipoff.
“It was a tale of two halves for us on the night,” said Marcus Richter, head coach of the Warriors. “We opened the game up 22-4 before Watertown changed up their defense and completely flipped the game. We were able to maintain a healthy lead throughout the first half before a missed shot at the front of the rim allowed Watertown to go the other way and make a shot at the buzzer to cut our lead to 28-15 at the half.”
Incredibly, the Warriors were almost held scoreless the rest of the way.
“In the second half we were not able to get anything going on the offensive or defensive end,” said Richter. “Watertown turned up their pressure in their 1-3-1 defense to turn us over and not give us any good looks in the second half. On the offensive end Watertown was able to get some one-on-ones at the front of the rim that they were able to convert. It was a game that our staff and players have to learn from, but also move on quickly from as we host a really good Beaver Dam team this week before heading to DeForest on Friday.”
Only five players scored for Waunakee, as Claire Meudt led the way with 12 points. Lexi Fuhremann added eight.
With the loss, the Warriors fell to 13-8 overall and 7-5 in Badger East Conference play. Watertown is 9-3 in the Badger East.