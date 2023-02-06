Drawing contact
Watertown sophomore guard Addi Maas draws contact from Waunakee’s Audrey Meudt (2) and Gracyin Phillips (4) following a steal during second half action on Thursday at WHS. Waunakee jumped out to a 22-4 to start the game, but Watertown rallied for a 50-31 victory.

 Photo by Kevin Wilson

Things took a turn for the worse in the second half.

Facing intense defensive pressure, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team scored only three points after halftime in a 50-31 loss at Watertown on Thursday, Feb. 2, after racing out to a big lead after the tipoff.