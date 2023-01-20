Girls Basketball Girls basketball: Warriors blast Fort Atkinson plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 20, 2023 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Claire Meudt led all scorers with 26 points, Emma Gilding added 15 and Waunakee beat host Fort Atkinson 67-45 in a Badger East girls basketball game on Thursday.The Warriors (11-6, 5-4 in conference) hit four of their six 3-point shots before halftime en route to building a 39-13 lead at the break.For the Blackhawks (5-11, 2-7), senior guard Elly Kohl returned from a two-game injury absence to make four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points.WAUNAKEE 67, FORT ATKINSON 45Waunakee 39 28 — 67Fort 13 32 — 45Waunakee (fg fta-ftm pts) — A. Meudt 2 0-0 5, Valk 2 0-0 4, Miller 0 1-2 1, C. Meudt 6 12-13 26, Gilding 4 4-4 15, Fuhremann 4 0-0 8, Dotzler 1 2-2 4, Olsen 1 0-2 2, Knutson 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 21-25 67.Fort Atkinson — Riley 5 3-5 13, Pease 1 0-0 2, Kucken 2 0-1 4, Burke 2 0-0 4, Christiansen 1 2-4 4, Kohl 5 2-5 16, Worden 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-15 45.3-point goals — W (Gilding 3, C. Meudt 2, A. Meudt 1) 6; FA (Kohl 4) 4.Total fouls — W 16, FA 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee family seeks local support to bring wife, mom home after eight months in hospital Waunakee students' project shines light on Black infant mortality rate For open enrollment in Waunakee, six grades full Girls basketball: Warriors lose a heartbreaker to Monona Grove ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!