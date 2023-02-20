Senior Night was memorable for many reasons.
One was the 87-54 Badger East Conference blowout win over Milton that capped off the regular season for the Waunakee girls’ basketball team.
“Anytime you have a special evening like Senior Night you worry that your team will come out flat,” said Marcus Richter, head coach of the Warriors. “That was not the case in this one as one of our seniors, Katie Valk, came out and scored eight of our first 10 points. The rest of the team just continued from there as we had five different girls score in double figures on the night.”
With the victory, Waunakee goes into the postseason with a 14-10 overall record, having finished 8-7 in Badger East play. The Warriors were on fire offensively against Milton, 2-13 in league play and 6-18 overall.
“I think on the offensive end we played good clean basketball only turning the ball over five times and making 13 3s on the night,” said Richter. “In the second half it seemed like everything was clicking as we scored 51 second half points as a team. It was one of those nights where everything you call worked, the girls executed really well and knocked down a lot of shots.”
Richter is hoping some experiments on the other end will pay off down the road.
“Defensively, we tried a few different things out, so we have to clean some of that up as we head into the playoffs,” said Richter. “Overall, it was a really fun game for our girls and a great way to honor our seniors Katie Valk and Emma Gilding, who have done so much for our program.”
Individually, Claire Meudt led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Audrey Meudt, Ayla Olsen and Ellen Dotzler each finished with 12 points, as Dotzler knocked down four 3-pointers. Katie Valk added 11 points, while Avery Miller dished out six assists.
Waunakee opens regional play on Friday, when the Warriors host Madison East at 7 p.m.
