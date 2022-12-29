Missing a key player, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team was still dominant.
The Warriors rolled past Seymour and Mount Horeb to win the Ab Nicholas Scholarship Foundation Holiday Hoops Classic, hosted by Waunakee.
Missing a key player, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team was still dominant.
The Warriors rolled past Seymour and Mount Horeb to win the Ab Nicholas Scholarship Foundation Holiday Hoops Classic, hosted by Waunakee.
A 56-35 victory over the Vikings on Wednesday night in the championship game sent the Warriors into the New Year’s break on a high note, even though Waunakee was without Claire Meudt for both games.
Against Mount Horeb, the Warriors overcame a sluggish start.
“We started out the game a little bit slow, trailing 6-10 almost halfway through the first half, but then our girls really started to turn up the defensive pressure causing some turnovers that led to some easy baskets in transition,” said Marcus Richter. “We didn't shoot the ball as well the second night, so it was big for us to get some easy baskets in transition.”
Ellen Dotzler and Katie Valk led the way, scoring 11 points apiece. Dotzler also had nine rebounds, as Waunakee eventually pulled away.
“In the second half, Mount Horeb hung around for a while before we were able to put together another run to finally pull away for good,” said Richter. “It was a good two days for our team to get two wins, and see multiple girls step up before we head into the New Year.”
Ayla Olsen chipped in with 10 points, while Audrey Meudt finished with nine.
“Once again without Claire it was good to see some girls step up again and then to see a couple other girls step up in the scoring category,” said Richter.
Meudt also missed the Seymour game on Tuesday, Dec. 27, but Waunakee cruised to a 68-37 win, as Emma Gilding had 11 points and Audrey Meudt totaled 10.
“Coming into the game we were without Claire Meudt, so we told the rest of the girls everyone would have to step up a little bit more in the scoring category,” said Richter. “So it was fun to see a really balanced attack with a lot of girls chipping in on the offensive end.”
Olsen and Avery Miller each finished with nine points, while Valk had eight, Kyleigh Knutson finished with seven and Graycin Phillips added six to the cause.
Waunakee’s pressure defense turned up the heat.
“We felt like if we could turn them over and take care of the ball on offense, we had a chance to get a big win,” said Richter. “We did just that, forcing 28 turnovers and only turning it over 13 times on offense. It was an all-around good game for us to open the tournament.”
Now 8-4 overall on the season, the Warriors will next take to the court on Friday, Jan. 6, when Waunakee hosts rival DeForest.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.