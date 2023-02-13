They were hoping to go into the postseason with a little momentum.
Instead, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team is limping into regionals on a three-game losing skid, after falling to perennial power Beaver Dam and rival DeForest.
The Warriors started out against the Norskies with the right approach.
“Anytime you go into the DeForest versus Waunakee game it just means a little bit more to the girls,” said Marcus Richter, head coach for the Warriors. “I thought we came out and played with a ton of energy to open the game. A late run in the first half turned the game completely around. We held a 15-12 lead which turned into a 20-30 deficit going into the halftime. Deforest was able to continue their run early in the second half before our girls settled into the second half.”
Waunakee made a late push, but it fell short in a 54-40 loss.
“We kept telling the girls at halftime and during timeouts that they needed to get the game to single digits by the five-minute mark. Our girls continued to battle and got the game to a 7 point game with just over 5 minutes to go, but it seemed like we wasted so much energy getting back into the game that we didn't have enough going down the stretch. I was proud of the way our girls battled in the second half of both games. We just need to figure out a way to bring that same energy for a full 36 minutes against the really good teams in our area.”
Claire Meudt finished with 21 points to lead the Warriors, but the rest of the team scored only 19 points. Lexi Fuhremann had seven.
Ranked No. 5 in the state in Division 2, according to the Wissports.net Coaches Poll, Beaver Dam is 20-3 overall. The Golden Beavers were tested, but they held on for a 61-46 victory.
“We went into the game trying to slow the pace of the game down and force Beaver Dam to execute in the half court,” said Richter. “We had a few key players for them that we said we had to keep in check, which we did a really nice job of doing on the defensive end. Unfortunately, they had a lot of different players step up and make shots.”
It was close early on, but Beaver Dam got it rolling.
“On the offensive end, I didn't think we were aggressive enough attacking the rim and I thought we passed up some open shots,” said Richter. “Midway through the first half we trailed 9-12, before Beaver Dam went on an 18-5 run to end the first half. In the second half I thought our girls did a better job of being aggressive on the offensive end, which allowed us to actually win the second half by one point. On the offensive end we did a really nice job taking care of the ball only turning it over seven times against a team that brings some of the best pressure in our league.”
Waunakee finished the regular season 13-10 overall, with a 7-7 mark in Badger East Conference play. Beaver Dam ended up second in the Badger East, as Monona Grove took home the league title with a 14-0 mark in conference play. DeForest finished fourth in the conference standings with a 9-5 record.
The Warriors open regional play by hosting Madison East (8-13 overall, 8-10 in Big Eight Conference play) on Friday.