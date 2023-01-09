The Waunakee girls’ basketball team’s bench erupts after a big play in the Warriors’ 59-57 upset win over rival DeForest, who came into the game ranked No. 8 in the state in Division 2 in the Wissports.net Coaches Poll. Head Coach Marcus Richter claps and encourages the Warriors.
Beating a rival is always satisfying. It’s even better when they’re ranked.
Going into their Badger East Conference showdown on Friday, Jan. 6, DeForest was ranked No. 8 in the latest Division 2 Wissports.net Coaches Poll, while Waunakee was looking for a signature win.
The Warriors got it, holding on for a 59-57 win over the Norskies, as three Waunakee players scored in double figures. They were ready for battle.
“We had midseason meetings early this week and a common goal our girls had for the second half of the season was to win close games against good teams,” said Marcus Richter, head coach for Waunakee. “So, for us to do that Friday night was fun to see. Our girls were locked in at practice all week leading up to this game and it paid off on Friday.”
Transitioning from a fierce pressure defense to a high-octane running game is DeForest’s trademark. Waunakee wanted to keep the Norskies from hitting top speed. The strategy worked.
“DeForest runs a lot of different trapping defenses, and I thought our girls did a pretty good job handling those for the majority of the game,” said Richter. “Deforest did a good job of taking away our primary offense so it was good to see our girls adapt and run our second offense and get some good looks against them. On the defensive end we wanted to slow the game down a little bit making DeForest have to walk the ball up the court.”
One Norski was hard to contain, as Jaelyn Derlein scored a game-high 24 points for DeForest.
“We let Derlein get a few too many open looks, but we kept the rest of their girls in check and rebounded really well,” said Richter.
For Waunakee, Emma Gilding finished with 13 points, while Claire Meudt had 12 points and eight rebounds and Audrey Meudt totaled 11 points and eight assists. Lexi Fuhremann made big contributions, too, with seven points and seven rebounds.
Down the stretch, Waunakee stayed composed, as DeForest rallied.
“Late in the game we opened up an eight-point lead and had a chance to put them away but DeForest battled back to tie the game up with 45 seconds left,” said Richter. “Our girls did a really nice job of not folding when DeForest tied up the game. Audrey Meudt had a nice drive to the basket to take the lead. That was a tough move and shot for a freshman to make late in a rivalry game. After that our girls did a really nice job getting two big defensive stops to close the game out.”
Don’t look now, but the Warriors are 9-4 overall and 4-2 in Badger East Conference play, sitting a half game out of third place. They’ve won three straight and four of their last five. DeForest is 5-2 in the Badger East and 11-3 overall.
“It has been fun to watch this team grow as the year has gone on and for them to get a win like this against a really good DeForest team just shows the growth that they have made,” said Richter.