The bench comes to life
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team’s bench erupts after a big play in the Warriors’ 59-57 upset win over rival DeForest, who came into the game ranked No. 8 in the state in Division 2 in the Wissports.net Coaches Poll. Head Coach Marcus Richter claps and encourages the Warriors.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

Beating a rival is always satisfying. It’s even better when they’re ranked.

Going into their Badger East Conference showdown on Friday, Jan. 6, DeForest was ranked No. 8 in the latest Division 2 Wissports.net Coaches Poll, while Waunakee was looking for a signature win.