Surveying the court
Waunakee’s Avery Miller (10) brings the ball up for the Warriors in their 47-46 loss at home to Monona Grove on Tuesday night at the Fieldhouse.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The lane opened wide for Brooklyn Tortorice.

Trucking her way through a forest of Waunakee defenders, she scored the winning layup for Monona Grove in a 47-46 win for the Silver Eagles on the road. On the other end, a strip of the ball ensured the Warriors wouldn’t get a chance at a last-second shot.