Trucking her way through a forest of Waunakee defenders, she scored the winning layup for Monona Grove in a 47-46 win for the Silver Eagles on the road. On the other end, a strip of the ball ensured the Warriors wouldn’t get a chance at a last-second shot.
With the loss, Waunakee drops to 10-6 overall and 4-4 in Badger East Conference play.
Meanwhile, the Silver Eagles salvaged their unbeaten mark in league play, moving to 8-0 to tie Beaver Dam for the top spot in the Badger East.
The Warriors outscored Monona Grove 18-7 to finish the first half, as they took a 29-21 lead into intermission. Audrey Meudt snuck inside for a layup with three seconds left in the half to put Waunakee up by eight. The Warriors scored the first seven points to start the game.
However, the Silver Eagles started forcing Waunakee turnovers in the second half, going on an 18-8 run of their own coming out the locker room. They took their first lead of the night on a steal and a layup by Kora Glynn. But Katie Valk drained a 3-pointer from near the top of the key with 5:38 remaining to put Waunakee back on top 40-39.
Two free throws by Ayla Olsen gave the Warriors a little more breathing room at 42-39, but Taylor Moreau sank a trey to tie it at the 3:14 mark.
About a minute later, Ellen Dotzler connected from 3-point range, putting Waunakee back on top by three points at 45-42. A free throw by Audrey Meudt made it a four-point game. The Warriors had a chance to extend to a six-point advantage, but an over-and-back call turned the ball over to Monona Grove with 1:13 to play.
A wide-open Avery Tirschman floated a 3-pointer from the corner with 49 seconds left to pull Monona Grove to within a point of Waunakee. On the ensuing Waunakee possession, a missed shot led to a scramble for the ball. After a tie-up, it was the Silver Eagles’ chance to go back ahead. That’s when Tortorice broke free and scored. She was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.
Waunakee had one more opportunity, but the Warriors couldn’t get the shot off. Claire Meudt led all scorers with 17 points, while Audrey Meudt finished with 10 for Waunakee.