They dismantled Madison East to open postseason play. Their reward? A regional final date with powerhouse Verona.
The highly ranked Wildcats ended the Waunakee girls’ basketball team’s season with a 75-43 WIAA Division 1 regional finals victory on Saturday, Feb. 25.
“When you play a top five team in the state in the playoffs you know that you have to play well in almost every aspect of the game,” said Marcus Richter, head coach of the Warriors. “We thought going into the game we had a good plan to not let Verona's press get to us and on the defensive end to slow them down enough to give us a chance.”
Waunakee finishes the 2022-23 season with a 15-11 overall, after going 8-7 in Badger East Conference play. The Warriors were beaten up on the boards by Verona, as they fell behind 41-17 by halftime.
“On the defensive end we did a nice job of forcing some missed shots early in the game but gave up way too many offensive rebounds giving them two or three chances on some possessions,” said Richter. “Verona is too good on the offensive end to give them multiple chances.”
Breaking through against Verona’s defensive pressure wasn’t going to be easy.
“On the offensive end I thought we did an okay job handling their pressure,” said Richter. “We got a lot of open looks that we like for our girls, and we just weren't able to convert.”
Desperate to catch up, the Warriors experimented with different strategies in the second half. Nothing seemed to work, though.
“In the second half when you are down you have to start trying different things to get back into the game,” said Richter. “Unfortunately, Verona was able to handle anything we tried.”
Claire Meudt led Waunakee in scoring with 11 points, while Audrey Meudt added seven in the loss.
Madison East had no answers for the Warriors in Waunakee’s 92-69 regional opening win, as the Warriors rolled up 54 points in the first half. Waunakee knocked down 10 3-pointers, with Claire Meudt totaling 25 points and eight rebounds.
Ellen Dotzler drilled four 3s to go for 12 points, while Katie Valk and Ayla Olsen added 10 points apiece.
While the season didn’t end the way the Warriors wanted, they did exceed expectations.
“I am really proud of the growth our team made this season and proud of the way they battled in the game on Friday,” said Richter. “This was a special group of girls to be around this season. We were lucky as a staff to get to work with them every day.”