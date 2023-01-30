Dotzler looks to pass
Buy Now

Ellen Dotzler (23) looks to move the ball around the perimeter in a Waunakee girls’ basketball game from earlier this season.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Emma Gilding gave herself another chance.

Rebounding her own miss at the charity stripe late in a 65-62 Badger East Conference road win over Stoughton on Saturday, Gilding got fouled and made both free throws to extend the Waunakee girls’ basketball team’s lead to three points with 12 seconds remaining.