Tied for ninth, Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker carded a 76 in round one of the 2023 Wisconsin PGA Junior Championship on Wednesday, while DeForest’s Abigail Henriksen is sitting in 12th after firing an 80.

The defending state Division 1 state champion, Stricker is plus-5, as Middleton’s Vivian Cressman and Hartland’s Jessica Guiser were tied atop the leaderboard after shooting an even-par 71.

  