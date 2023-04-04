They weren’t great on faceoffs. That was about the only thing that didn't go right for the Waunakee girls’ lacrosse team in a season-opening 18-4 demolition of Central Wisconsin, as Samantha Gehling scored her 100th goal in the win.
“We definitely struggled on the draw during this game,” said Erin Moran, head coach for the Warriors. “After each goal, the draw is a 50-50 chance for position and a really important part of the game. You have one player taking the actual draw and two others in the midfield helping secure possession. We only won five out of the 22 draws in this game, which is not great and something we will be looking to improve upon very quickly. Last year when we played this team, we were on the other side of that and won over 70% of the draws, so it was a great reminder for the girls just how important that can be in this sport.”
On the other hand, Waunakee is feeling good about being able to hold the Wolfpack to just four goals.
“That being said, the fact that we won draw possession only 22% of the time is a great sign of how well our defense and midfield were able to turn the ball over and our attack could capitalize on that,” said Moran.
Three players had four goals for Waunakee, including Tori Bialkowski, Maysen Tomlin and Gehling. Payton Ross poured in three goals for the Warriors, who took control of the contest early on.
“Tori Bialkowski scored our first goal of the season a minute and a half into the game,” said Moran. “Samantha Gehling and Maecie Rogahn each scored a goal in the next minute to get us off to a quick 3-0 lead. After getting an assist on Maecie’s goal, Maysen Tomlin then scored 3 consecutive goals of her own, picking up a hat trick that sealed a lead that Central Wisconsin was never really able to recover from.”
Waunakee kept the pressure on.
“Starting with that kind of energy and intensity on attack set the right tone early for us, especially with four different people getting on the board early,” said Moran. “That is the sort of depth and intensity that I hope to continue seeing from our team as the season progresses.”
Offensively, the Warriors made life miserable for the Wolfpack goalkeeper, and they were able to transition from defense to offense flawlessly.
“Back on the attack, Payton Ross’s hat trick, Maecie Roghan’s pair of goals and a sleek goal for Lauren Gruenloh rounded out what was a huge 14-goal win for our team to start the season,” said Moran. “I was most impressed with the variety of shots and looks we were able to give them this early in the season. Their goalie was quick and stayed focus throughout the game, but our girls were taking really smart shots and patiently waiting for better placement. We shot 51% overall in this game, which was higher than our overall combined season average of 44% last year and hopefully a sign of good things to come on the attacking end this year.”
The Warriors’ shredded a good Wolfpack team.
“Central Wisconsin is a talented team that had a lot of confidence on attack and smart aggression in the midfield,” said Moran. “They were speedy and really quick to loose balls, which was something that forced our girls to pick up their pace in the midfield. They challenged our defense to be play composed and have to match their pressure. Junior Abby Stringer and freshman Paige Nowinski both played a half in goal, each seeing three shots and saving one. Overall, our defense did really step up their pressure as the game went on to limit the number of shots Wausau was able to get off.”
A handful of Warriors keyed their defensive effort.
“Alana Ellis had four big interceptions/caused turnovers on defense that brought some good momentum to the game,” said Moran. “Sophie Lowery and Ally Dupuis were both big contributors to the defense and set a good tone for the sense of urgency and composure we expect down there.”
For Gehling, it was a big moment in her career.
“Samantha Gehling entered the season with 99 career goals, so her first goal was her 100th career varsity goal,” said Moran. “An exciting and well-deserved milestone. She’s only the second player in program history to hit triple digit goals, behind current assistant coach Reilly Pfieffer who holds the overall record at 109 goals. Samantha now has 103 overall – both her and Reilly are eager for her to break that next record for overall program career goals.”
With a 1-0 start to the season, the Warriors were able to get the 2023 campaign started on the right foot.
“Overall, this was a really solid first game that was an earned effort by every single player on the roster,” said Moran. “It felt like we picked up right where we left off last season in June and was an exciting glimpse of good things ahead this spring for this 2023 team.”