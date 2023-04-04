Bialkowski shot on goal

Waunakee’s Tori Bialkowski leaps to get a shot on goal in Saturday’s 18-4 season-opening win over Central Wisconsin at Warrior Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

They weren’t great on faceoffs. That was about the only thing that didn't go right for the Waunakee girls’ lacrosse team in a season-opening 18-4 demolition of Central Wisconsin, as Samantha Gehling scored her 100th goal in the win.

“We definitely struggled on the draw during this game,” said Erin Moran, head coach for the Warriors. “After each goal, the draw is a 50-50 chance for position and a really important part of the game. You have one player taking the actual draw and two others in the midfield helping secure possession. We only won five out of the 22 draws in this game, which is not great and something we will be looking to improve upon very quickly. Last year when we played this team, we were on the other side of that and won over 70% of the draws, so it was a great reminder for the girls just how important that can be in this sport.”