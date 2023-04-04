A little stability could make a big difference.
That’s how the Waunakee girls’ lacrosse team is approaching the 2023 campaign.
“The past few seasons have had a lot of turnover for our athletes with large graduating classes, coaching staffs and seasons impacted by Covid,” said Erin Moran, who is entering her second season in charge of the Warriors. “Our seniors this year have now had three head coaches in their high school career. Our focus is on really coming out of that transitional period unified and locked in on what the entire team needs to do to be successful.”
Coming off a 10-9 overall record and a 4-3 mark in conference play a year ago, Waunakee is hoping to take a step forward this season. The Warriors are ranked 13th in the state in preseason polls.
“They are truly at the level it takes to be competitive for conference and state championships again as long as they work together and stay focused,” said Moran.
A pair of seniors give Waunakee a potent one-two punch on offense. Midfielders Payton Ross, Lauren Lobner and Olivia Endres are back as starters, too.
“We return offensive firepower in Samantha Gehling and Maecie Roghan, who have that on-field confidence and experience to secure goals consistency,” said Moran. “Samantha is a two-time first team all conference attacker. Maecie finds the net consistently with a lot of finesse and is a vocal leader on attack. Payton Ross’s craftiness allows her to score pretty remarkable goals, and she always seems to have another trick up her sleeve for opposing goalies.”
Others will be counted on to take the attack to opponents.
“Senior Lauren Gruenloh and sophomore Maya Grasee are both really smart, creative attackers who we’ll look to for help keep opposing defenses on their toes,” said Moran. “They both do a lot of the off-ball, behind-the-scenes work on attack that makes a huge difference in games. Maya and Lauren can score plenty of different ways themselves too which makes them subtle but dangerous players, and it’s really fun to watch.”
Others, like juniors Maysen Tomlin and Tori Bialkowski, are scoring threats, too.
“They both are strong attackers that have developed a lot in the offseason, and I can tell they are eager to make an instant impact this spring,” said Moran.
Getting consistent production will be crucial.
“The biggest challenge we will have this year on attack is maintaining balance week after week in who steps up to score rather than relying on a select few,” said Moran. “We have players that’ll need to build the on-field confidence quickly to make smart shots and plays on attack. We are seeing more and more zone defenses against teams around the state which really forces them to work together and be intentional about their movement off-ball. We struggled scoring in the first half often last year. We’d start slow on attack and then have a small lead just out of reach all game. If they can flip that and secure early leads, we should be able to play consistently on defense to win games.”
Defenders Alana Ellis, Ally Dupuis and Bella Berg are a formidable crew, and goalie CiCi Endres is an experienced netminder. Only departed starter Emma Hunter is missing.
“Junior goalie CiCi Endres now has two seasons of varsity experience that will be a big asset for us in goal,” said Moran. “She’s really dynamite between the pipes and does her best work in some of the biggest games under pressure. Juniors Ally Dupuis and Bella Berg are defensive stalwarts that work really well together and will be vocal leaders on defense this year. We’ll definitely be looking to them as well as Senior Olivia Endres and sophomore Alana Ellis to provide consistency and help develop our new players in the lineup.”
Versatility is Waunakee’s calling card on defense.
“We like to have options on defense in both player-to-player and zone setups,” said Moran. “It’s huge for us to be returning a big defensive base of players but will be crucial for them to learn to work with new faces and stay connected as a unit under higher pressure offenses. Last year our defense had a lot of tools in their arsenal by the end of the season and were able to shift themselves through different setups throughout games on their own – they’d move from player-to-player to rover and backer zones fairly seamlessly. It made a big difference in games and forced opponents to adjust to them versus the other way around. If they can come in with a good balance of confidence and willingness to learn, they should be a really dangerous defensive unit this year.”
What Moran wants to see is fluid movement from defense to offense.
“A big thing for us will be developing our clear and transition game,” said Moran. “They need to be maintaining possession on turnovers and saves to be able to capitalize and turn those into goals on the other end.”
Verona stands in the Warriors’ way as Waunakee looks to win a Badlax championship.
“Verona has swept the conference the past two years, after we did back to back in 2018 and 2019,” said Moran. “Our girls are eager to climb back up to that level and win a conference title themselves. Oregon, Westside and Middleton are all equally competitive programs that are right there with us and just as eager – which will make a really exciting conference lineup this spring.”
Moran said the teams in the league are getting more competitive. And Janesville is fielding a team after a two-year hiatus. Waunakee has the pieces to be among the league favorites.
“Overall, one of our biggest strengths is how holistic and well-rounded our roster is,” said Moran. “Our defenders can maintain ball control and score goals, while our attackers are smart players that can slide into defense and cause turnovers themselves. I think that will be a strong point for us again this season and make the difference in big moments and games.”
Success for Waunakee will depend on the Warriors’ ability to mesh as a team.
“One thing we are focusing on improving this season is our chemistry on the field and keeping them aligned and connected to be able to play together,” said Moran. “We are talking a lot about remaining focused on our team goals, what it means to build depth for ourselves as a program and developing that next woman up mindset. Our team last year was able to come together in big moments to lock in 2OT wins, be competitive in a schedule that only had three home games and bought into the gameplans we had lined up for them. If this 2023 team can maintain that same grit and hone in on what they individually need to do to fill in their role on the team, they should be unstoppable. It’ll really come down to them staying healthy, connected and locked in all spring.”