Gehling moves upfield

Sam Gehling (4) carries the ball for the Waunakee girls’ lacrosse team as teammate Lauren Gruenloh (33) looks on in the Warriors’ season-opening 18-4 win on Saturday at Warrior Stadium over Central Wisconsin.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

A little stability could make a big difference.

That’s how the Waunakee girls’ lacrosse team is approaching the 2023 campaign.