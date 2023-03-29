Andrew Moll is almost starting from scratch … almost.
The new head coach for the Waunakee girls’ soccer team is taking over a team that went to state last season, while going 21-2-2 overall and winning the Badger East Conference championship.
Gone from that team are 15 letterwinners, and only two starters are back up front on offense, with two more returning to the back line. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for the Warriors, though.
“We are very excited about the 2023 season,” said Moll. “Although we lost a lot of seniors to graduation, we are excited about the girls who are in our program this year. In order to reach our goals, our girls will need to buy into a program wide philosophy, work hard, and find the joy in all aspects of the game.”
Moll replaces Ben Voss, who left Waunakee to become the athletic director at Edgewood High School. Moll has experience coaching at the club level, having also coached collegiately at Edgewood College. He also coached at Verona for two years.
The cupboard isn’t completely bare for Moll and the Warriors, whose season ended in the state semifinals in a 2-1 overtime loss to Divine Savior Holy Angels.
“We are excited about a number of our returning offensive players,” said Moll. “Alyssa Thomas (junior), McKenna Nachreiner (senior), Faith Ellickson (senior), Sophie Schnaubelt (junior) and Claire Jaeger (junior) are all players that we will look for offense from. A strength would be our athleticism, while inexperience will likely be something we need to overcome.”
While the Warriors are “relatively young and inexperienced,” according to Moll, they are talented.
“Athleticism and organization are two strengths we hope will help bring us success,” said Moll.
On defense, the Warriors will rely on work rate as a group to keep opponents off the scoreboard. Last season, Waunakee kept 20 clean sheets, as the Warriors blanked 15 straight opponents at one point.
“Defensively, our primary objective is to defend as a team and keep our goals against average very low,” said Moll. “Kennedy Ross (junior) and Charlie Smith (junior) will help anchor our back line.”
Moll isn’t familiar with the other teams in the Badger East just yet. He’ll get an up-close view soon enough. He does believe in Waunakee’s program, however, as he embarks on his first season in charge of the Warriors.
“We have a lot of faith in our program as a whole, and our program’s coaches are committed to developing players at all levels to potentially be breakout varsity players,” said Moll. “The majority of the coaching staff is new this year, but we are excited about the depth of talent there is in Waunakee.”
The Warriors kick off the season on Tuesday, April 4, at Stoughton.
