Shoulder to shoulder
Buy Now

Alyssa Thomas (25) battles for the ball with a Divine Savior Holy Angels player in the Waunakee girls’ soccer team’s 2-1 overtime loss in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals in 2022. Thomas returns for the Warriors in 2023.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Andrew Moll is almost starting from scratch … almost.

The new head coach for the Waunakee girls’ soccer team is taking over a team that went to state last season, while going 21-2-2 overall and winning the Badger East Conference championship.