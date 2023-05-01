Undefeated in its last five games, the Waunakee girls’ soccer team continues to get good results.

Last week, the Warrior blitzed Monona Grove in a 7-1 Badger East Conference blowout win, as Alyssa Thomas torched the Silver Eagles for four goals and two assists, while teammate Sophie Schnaubelt finished with two goals and two assists, getting helpers on three of Thomas’ goals – two of which took place in the game’s first 14 minutes.