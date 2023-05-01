Undefeated in its last five games, the Waunakee girls’ soccer team continues to get good results.
Last week, the Warrior blitzed Monona Grove in a 7-1 Badger East Conference blowout win, as Alyssa Thomas torched the Silver Eagles for four goals and two assists, while teammate Sophie Schnaubelt finished with two goals and two assists, getting helpers on three of Thomas’ goals – two of which took place in the game’s first 14 minutes.
Thomas returned the favor, assisting on both of Schnaubelt’s tallies.
Ava Nielson capped the scoring for Waunakee (7-1-1 overall, 5-0 in league play) with a goal in the 78th minute.
Emily Acker and Kiera Collins each had a save in net for the Warriors.
“Overall, it was a good week for the girls,” said Andrew Moll, head coach for the Warriors. “We had a great offensive night against Monona Grove and found a few different ways to get the ball in the net. The girls' work rate defensively was outstanding, and we did a great job defensively as a team.”
Two days later, Waunakee moved out to a 3-0 lead by halftime and ended up crushing Baraboo 8-0.
“Against Baraboo the girls showed a lot of poise and patience, as they had to create ways to get chances on goal and get the ball past a great goalkeeper,” said Moll.
Thomas again had a big night, notching a hat trick. McKenna Nachreiner finished with two goals and an assist, as Cianna Wipperfurth, Anna Fisher and Addie Thomas also scored goals for the Warriors.
Others who had helpers for Waunakee included Claire Jaeger, Nielsen, Sydney Heideman, Schnaubelt, Charli Smith and Brooke Nelson.
Neither goalkeeper for Waunakee was forced to make a save.
On Saturday, April 29, the Warriors edged Homestead 1-0 at the Warrior Pitch, with Jaeger scoring the game’s lone goal in the 19th minute.
Acker made one save to preserve the clean sheet, as Waunakee’s defense was impenetrable.
“In the game versus Homestead the girls possessed the ball beautifully and eliminated any major threats on our goal,” said Moll. “Offensively, we are still figuring out different ways to be dangerous, and we are still finding different ways to create chances on goal. It was a good result against a good, organized Homestead team.”