It looks like it’s time to start another winning streak.
Unbeaten in eight games, the Waunakee girls’ soccer team suffered its first loss since April 13 in a 2-0 non-conference defeat at Whitefish Bay on Saturday, May 6.
Heading into the Whitefish Bay match, the Warriors had rolled over Beaver Dam and Milton on the road, winning by a combined 11-0.
Opening a five-game road trip, Waunakee blanked Beaver Dam 5-0 on Tuesday, May 2, scoring four goals in the second half. It took a while for the Warriors to get going offensively.
“Beaver Dam did a great job of defending and keeping players behind the ball,” said Andrew Moll, head coach for Waunakee. “The girls really had to work to break down their defense. We had to take some shots from distance, and the girls scored some great goals from distance.”
Alyssa Thomas put Waunakee up 1-0 in the 16th minute, as Hadley Frost assisted.
Clinging to a one-goal lead, the Warriors got it rolling in the second half, with Anna Fisher scoring an unassisted goal in the 50th minute and Frost tallying a third goal for Waunakee nine minutes later. Brooke Nelson assisted on Frost’s goal.
Leading 3-0, Waunakee capped the scoring with goals by Addie Thomas and Alyssa Thomas, with Sophie Schnaubelt getting the helper on Addie Thomas’ goal.
Going to Milton on Friday, the Warriors again broke it open with a big second half in a 6-0 victory, as Addie Thomas finished with two goals. Nelson got Waunakee’s first score in the 26th minute, with an assist from Faith Ellickson. Addie Thomas made it 2-0 12 minutes later, scoring an unassisted goal, as did Alyssa Thomas in the 44th minute.
Within a span of three minutes, Ellickson and Charli Smith found the back of the net, off assists from Alyssa Thomas and Claire Jaeger. Addie Thomas capped the scoring in the 78th minute, with Frosh getting the helper.
“This was another game where we were able to find scoring from a number of players,” said Moll. “Our depth and the number of offensive threats we have is a real asset to us. The girls are learning several different ways to be dangerous and break teams' defenses down.”
For the second straight game, Waunakee’s goalkeepers didn’t have to make a save, as the Warriors forced Milton keeper Hannah Mirza to make 14 saves.
Despite outshooting Whitefish Bay, Waunakee was shut out 2-0, as Lucia and Sophie Englund scored the only goals. Sophie Englund also notched an assist. Emily Acker made three saves for the Warriors.
“Despite the score line, I was really proud of how the girls played,” said Moll. “We went and played a very good Whitefish Bay team and played with them the entire match. Our possession was very good, and we ended up outshooting them. Now we just need to finish the chances we create against top level teams. The girls matched Whitefish Bay physically and limited their chances on goal wonderfully. You never like to lose, but if we want to play in the postseason, these are the types of teams we need to compete with.”
Waunakee is now 10-2-1 overall and 7-0 in Badger East Conference play.