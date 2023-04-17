That trademark Waunakee defense was stingy against Sauk Prairie in a matchup of 2022 state qualifiers on Tuesday, April 11.
Two days later, after a 2-0 win over the Eagles in a Badger Conference crossover battle, the Warriors fell 5-1 to Muskego in their home opener, as Waunakee moved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
Waunakee 2, Sauk Prairie 0
After a scoreless first half, the Warriors tallied twice in a span of six minutes, with Alyssa Thomas breaking the ice in the 54th minute off a feed from Faith Ellickson.
It was Ellickson’s turn in the 60th minute, as Ava Nielsen notched the assist.
“The girls played a great game at Sauk,” said Andrew Moll, head coach for Waunakee. “The girls had the vast majority of the possession in the game, and Sauk's goalkeeper, Erelyn Apel, had an outstanding game for them. Our coaching staff is proud of the way we defended in the game, conceding only one shot on goal, and we are excited that offensively we are finding a variety of ways to be dangerous to the opposition.”
Waunakee forced Apel to make seven saves.
Muskego 5, Waunakee 1
Anna Sikorski was unstoppable, scoring four goals for defending state champion Division 1 Muskego in the Warriors’ first loss of the season in a non-conference duel.
“Despite the score line, we are really proud of the way our girls played,” said Moll. “If we want to be playing in the postseason, we are going to have to see how we can match up against top teams, and playing last year's state champions is a much needed obstacle for our journey.”
A year ago, Muskego topped Divine Savior Holy Angels in the Division 1 state title match. DSHA defeated Waunakee in the state semifinals.
Thomas scored the lone goal for the Warriors, as Claire Jaeger assisted. Waunakee kept Muskego goalkeeper Ella Kratchovil on her toes, as she made eight saves. Emily Acker had two saves for Waunakee.
“Muskego is an outstanding team that is well coached and organized,” said Moll. “Despite the score, we are encouraged by what our girls learned in that game. The girls battled a full 80 minutes, maintained good possession of the ball, and found ways to be dangerous offensively on several occasions. The next step is capitalizing on those opportunities we create. Great teams are not going to give up many chances, so we need to take advantage anytime a good scoring chance is created.”