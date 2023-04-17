That trademark Waunakee defense was stingy against Sauk Prairie in a matchup of 2022 state qualifiers on Tuesday, April 11.

Two days later, after a 2-0 win over the Eagles in a Badger Conference crossover battle, the Warriors fell 5-1 to Muskego in their home opener, as Waunakee moved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.