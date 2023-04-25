A tie against Oregon was not a bad result. Wins over Nicolet and Watertown in the aftermath made up for any lingering disappointment.
The Waunakee girls’ soccer team is now 5-1-1 overall, with a 3-0 mark in Badger East Conference play, as the Warriors sit in second place in the league behind rival DeForest.
Against Oregon, the Warriors fell behind 1-0, but tied it on a Claire Jaeger goal in the 44th minute, with Alyssa Thomas assisting.
The Panthers grabbed the lead back in the 73rd minute on a goal by Teaghan Shoeneker, but four minutes later, Ava Nielsen gave Waunakee a 2-2 draw with a goal. Thomas got her second assist of the night.
Emily Acker finished with three saves in net.
“Girls had a great week,” said Andrew Moll, head coach of Waunakee. “We played a tough Oregon team but played extremely well. We felt good about our possession and did a great job defensively against a talented Oregon side.”
The Warriors bounced back with an 8-0 thrashing of Watertown on Thursday, April 20, with McKenna Nachreiner, Faith Ellickson and Thomas finishing with two goals apiece. Thomas also had two assists.
Waunakee torched Watertown for four goals in the game’s first 10 minutes, as Faith Ellickson got the Warriors on the board first in the fifth minute.
By halftime, Waunakee had built a 6-0 advantage on two goals by Ellickson and individual goals by Nachreiner, Sophie Schnaubelt, Thomas and Brooke Nelson. In addition to Thomas’s two assists, Schnaubelt, Claire Jaeger, Lauren Wiitanen and Cianna Wipperfurth also had first-half helpers.
Thomas and Nachreiner padded the lead with goals in the second half, with Jaeger assisting on Nachreiner’s last goal.
Keira Collins made a save in net for the Warriors.
In a 2-0 win over Nicolet on Friday, Nachreiner scored on a breakaway in the seventh minute with a deft touch, slipping the ball past the Nicolet goalkeeper. Nachreiner got an insurance for Waunakee in the 76th minute, off a feed from Schnaubelt.
Acker came up big for the Warriors, preserving the clean sheet with six saves.
“We are really coming together defensively as a team, and we are beginning find several different ways to be dangerous offensively,” said Moll. “We have a number of different players who are creating and/or scoring goals.”
Waunakee is slated to host Monona Grove on Tuesday.