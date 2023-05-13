There was no letdown.
Just 17 hours after emerging from a tough Badger East Conference showdown with rival DeForest with a 3-1 win, the Waunakee girls’ soccer team hustled past Middleton 4-1 at the Warrior Pitch on Saturday in a physical non-conference battle.
Andrew Moll, head coach for the Warriors, ranked eighth in Division 1, is running out of words to describe the team’s impressive work rate and their ability to adjust on the fly.
“They work super hard,” said Moll, “and they take what they do on the practice field and the girls apply it in the game. And they’re good at problem solving in the game.”
Leading 2-1 at the half, on goals by Alyssa Thomas and Sophie Schnaubelt, the Warriors came out of intermission and tried a new formation. Moll said Waunakee’s been experimenting with different formations throughout the season. This one wasn’t working.
For the first five minutes of the second half, Middleton had its best stretch of possession. The Warriors went back to what was working in the first half, when they controlled possession throughout, and scored two late goals – with Thomas and Schnaubelt doing the honors – to put the game away.
How did Waunakee take care of business with such a short turnaround?
“Just everybody contributing in different ways, on offense and defense,” said Thomas. “It was a big win last night, and it was what we needed to get to where we want to go, to go back to state.”
Nearly seven minutes into the victory over Middleton, Thomas took a perfectly weighted long pass from Faith Ellickson and made slick move on the Cardinals’ goalkeeper to bury the ball in the net. Ellickson’s couldn’t have timed her pass any better.
It didn’t take long for Waunakee to go up 2-0, as Schnaubelt scored off a good combination in the middle of the box, driving a shot into the lower righthand corner. The Warriors had two more good scoring chances – one after a steal.
While the Warriors kept the pressure on, Middleton got a goal in the 38th minute, when Marley Mladucky lofted a balloon ball over the Waunakee keeper. The Cardinals kept the momentum going early in the second half, but eventually, the Warriors turned the tide.
In the 63rd minute, the Middleton keeper was forced to dive to stop a rolling ball in the box that was headed toward the net. Two minutes later, however, Makenna Nachreiner used some tricky ballhandling to maneuver past defenders and slip a pass to Schnaubelt for her second goal.
“It was a good set-up,” said Schnaubelt. “We put together what we worked on in practice.”
That insurance goal made it 3-1, and Waunakee’s Brooke Nelson blasted a laser that bounced off the goal framework that almost pushed the Warriors’ lead to 4-1. Thomas capped the scoring in the 74th minute.
Against DeForest, ranked ninth in Division 2 going into Friday’s game, Thomas, Schnaubelt and Ellickson scored goals for Waunakee, with Rylan Oberg finding the back of the net late for the Norskies’ lone tally.
Waunakee is now 13-2-1 overall on the season and 8-0 in Badger East play, with a one-game lead over the second-place Norskies (7-1 in conference, 12-1-3 overall).
Back on Tuesday, May 9, the Warriors torched Badger West foe United – the co-op between Portage and Poynette – 12-0.
“We’re all in, all the time,” said Thomas. Schnaubelt agreed, “Everyone is going really hard, putting in 100%.”
Moll and company are enjoying the ride. He said the team is putting in a lot of work in practice and that’s carrying over to the games.
“The girls are fun to be with,” said Moll. “We’re in a spot where we want to be, and we’re trying to make it back to state.”