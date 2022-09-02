Mark Walters snags a walleye

Mark Walters, Red, and the first walleye of the trip.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

This past week I headed to Green Bay with my 18.6 War Eagle, both of my golden retrievers, Ruby and her 5-month-old pup “Red,” for two days on the water and a night of camping. My plan was to troll for walleye and see what I could catch.