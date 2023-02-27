Personal best, going to state
Maddie Kremer, who qualified for the state meet in bars and the all-around competition at sectionals over the weekend, celebrates after scoring a personal best 9.25 in the vault at the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op’s home meet against Milton-Edgerton on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Kremer swept all the individual events to lead Waunakee-DeForest to victory in the Old Gym at Waunakee. 

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Maddie Kremer came through in the clutch.

As a result, she is going to the WIAA Division 1 State Gymnastics Meet in Wisconsin Rapids, Friday and Saturday, March 3-4.