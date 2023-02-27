Maddie Kremer, who qualified for the state meet in bars and the all-around competition at sectionals over the weekend, celebrates after scoring a personal best 9.25 in the vault at the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op’s home meet against Milton-Edgerton on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Kremer swept all the individual events to lead Waunakee-DeForest to victory in the Old Gym at Waunakee.
As a result, she is going to the WIAA Division 1 State Gymnastics Meet in Wisconsin Rapids, Friday and Saturday, March 3-4.
“We knew her best chance at making it to state was in bars and all around, so ending on bars was both exciting and nerve-wracking,” said Anna Gamm, co-head coach for the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op. “But that didn't faze Maddie, and she went on to perform one of her best routines, scoring an 8.725.”
Girls with top five scores in each event qualify for state. Her 8.725 in the bars was good enough for fourth place in the event.
“From there, we anxiously watched the last round to see if she'd hold onto her fifth place all around spot and it came down to the wire, but she ended up fifth by 0.05 points with her score of 34.95, sending her to state in that event, as well,” said Gamm. “She will be competing on Saturday and will be able to place in all around and in bars. We're so excited.”
As a team, Waunakee-DeForest finished sixth overall at sectionals, hosted by Sun Prairie West on Saturday.
“Sectionals was also quite sentimental, as it was the last meet for our seniors Bo Everly and Savannah Treinen,” said Gamm. “Both of them performed beautifully, with Bo earning a 30.325 all around, and Savannah scoring a 31.75. Overall, it was a great day.”