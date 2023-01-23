Aside from some miscues, the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op was in top form at Baraboo on Friday, Jan. 20, despite falling 132.4750 to 129.6500.

“Even with some falls, we managed to come away with a new season-high team score of 129.65,” said Anna Gamm, co-head coach for the co-op. “Maddie Kremer had a great night on beam, earning a 9.175. Bo Everly and Savannah Treinen tied for third place on vault with an 8.4, and Marina Cupp earned season-high scores on floor and beam, with a 7.7 and 7.2, respectively. Overall, I was really proud of how the girls were able to overcome some tough events and make the most of the night!”