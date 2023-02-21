Maddie Kremer is the Badger Conference’s all-around champion.
The Waunakee gymnast accomplished the feat on Saturday at the conference meet in Reedsburg on Saturday.
“Maddie Kremer had one of her best meets and walked away with the hardware to prove it,” said Anna Gamm, co-head coach of the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op. “She was conference champion in all-around with a score of 35.025 and conference champion on bars with a score of 8.775. She also tied for runner-up on floor with her 9.2 and was runner-up on vault with a score of 8.6.”
It was a good showing for the team, as well.
“The team really showed up for conference with amazing attitudes, strong performances and so much encouragement for each other,” said Gamm. “Although the varsity team ended up 7th, we had a 128.9, which was one of our highest of the season. We had a terrific round on floor with Bo Everly, Savannah Treinen and Maddie Kremer all hitting season high scores of 8.8, 8.9, and 9.2, respectively.”
The junior varsity squad turned in a strong performance, too.
“Our JV team also performed incredibly well,” said Gamm. “They finished third as a team with a score of 114.55. Some highlights were Avery Tourdot’s fifth place finish in beam with her score of 7.9, and Addi Blackburn’s tie for fifth on vault with a score of 8.0, and third place finish in the all-around with a score of 28.45.”
Next up, is sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 25.
“Overall, I was so proud of all the girls,” said Gamm. “It was a terrific way for JV to end the season, and an awesome lead up into sectionals week for varsity. Next week, we’ll head to sectionals at Sun Prairie, where hopefully we’ll send some girls to the state meet.”