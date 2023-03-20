Maddie Kremer is walking away from gymnastics.
She’d known for some time – since the beginning of the 2022-23 season – that her sophomore season would be her last. There was one last order of business to take care of first.
“It was a hard decision, but it was the right one,” said Kremer, who capped off a decorated, if abbreviated, career with the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op by competing at the WIAA Division 1 State Meet in Wisconsin Rapids, held March 3-4.
That was Kremer’s goal all along. After barely missing out as a freshman, Kremer qualified for state in both the all-around and uneven bars events. Kremer finished 20th in the all-around with a score of 34.133, while ending up 24th in the uneven bars with a 7.5.
“It was really fun,” said Kremer, the Badger Conference's champion in the all-around this year. “I enjoyed it. It was good competition with the best gymnasts in the state.”
Kremer went to work right away at state, turning in a strong performance in the floor exercise, scoring an 8.817.
“I was really proud of my routine,” said Kremer. “It was fun to leave it all on the floor.”
Then came the vault, where tallied a career-best 9.283.
“I was glad I had a bye after the floor, so I could center myself,” said Kremer.
An unexpected fall on the uneven bars was a setback for Kremer.
“It didn’t go as planned, but I still got up and had a good routine,” said Kremer.
Kremer said it’s always a little harder to get a good score in bars but came through with a big number at regionals.
After the bars, Kremer bounced back to turn in an 8.533 on the balance beam.
“I was able to hit a good routine,” said Kremer. “I was just glad I was able to stay on the beam without falling.”
Kremer had a good support system cheering her on at state, with teammates, friends from her club and coaches backing her all the way.
After her freshman season, Kremer made it a point to get better to reach her goal of making it to state.
“I knew it would be a big challenge,” said Kremer. “This year, I came in confident. Over the summer, I worked on getting some new skills.”
Kremer worked especially hard to improve, focusing on the bars. She wanted to improve her start value, which is the starting score judges deduct from in scoring routines, to ensure she could rack up more bonus points.
Maddie’s mom, Kristen, was pleased that her daughter was able to meet her goal.
“It was her goal at the end of last season,” said Kristen Kremer, who was also a gymnast. “She finished on a high note. It was important to hit that last routine and raise her skill level to be there competition to competition. She was able to improve herself, and it’s been fun to see what she’s been able to accomplish after coming from a small parochial school and making such good friends with her teammates.”
And yet, Kremer has decided to leave gymnastics behind. For years, she’s spent 12 to 15 hours a week working on the sport, even traveling to Waukesha to train with her gymnastics club. Music is a major part of her life, as she gets up at 7 a.m. for virtual violin lessons. Maddie also plays music in church, as well as school groups. When it came right down to it, Kremer chose music over gymnastics.
“I really enjoy music, and it’s something I can do in the future, with more free time for course work,” said Maddie.
Something had to give, as her schedule left little opportunity for outside interests, as a variety of extracurricular school activities vie for her time.
“It’s been hard,” said Maddie. “By the time I’d get home, I just wanted to go to bed, but then I had homework to do.”
That said, she may remain a part of the co-op – just in a different way.
“I’m going to miss everything,” said Maddie. “It’s been great to participate in it. I’m going to miss my teammates and the support system. I’ll probably participate as a manager next year. It’s been great to see the growth of the team. It ended on a high note, and it’s a great feeling to see what I’ve accomplished with it.”