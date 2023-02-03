Honoring the seniors
The Waunakee-DeForest co-op recognized its seniors on Senior Night on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at its home meet against Mount Horeb. Pictured here are (in no particular order): Bo Everly, Claire Gilles, Savannah Treinen and managers Brandon Carlson and Rachael Gorman.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The end of the gymnastics regular season is near.

With that in mind, the Waunakee-DeForest co-op has been busy honing their routines for the postseason. Last week, the co-op recognized its seniors at a home meet against Mount Horeb, won by Vikings 137.6750 to 130.3250.